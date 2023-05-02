Read the rap that César wrote, the man accused of killing to defend his sister, in Neuquén

César Enrique Nahuelquen (35) is accused of being the author of the murder of Julio Alfonso González Poo (19). This man with no criminal record, who worked as an electrician on construction sites in Neuquén and Centenario, he does not deny it, and he regrets it. He argues that she was moved by a powerful reason, but it is not recommended to anyone. He says that he came out in defense of his sister, ex-partner of the deceased, victim of gender violence.

All this is told in the trial, but also in a rap that he composed in his place of detention. In the powerful verses there is a claim towards justice, who did not intervene in timeand a complaint about the violence suffered by women, many times in silence as her sister dididentified with the initials MN, 33 years old.

She testified at the first hearing of the oral trial and It is difficult for him to assume that he is another victim. On the contrary, he feels guilty for having related with González Poo, for not having been able to break the cycles of violence that tied him to the young man, and now “It breaks my heart to see my brothers like this”arrested.

The last, the first, the only

He says his brothers because Alan Lucas Román Alveal (21) is also accused. He is the youngest of the 9 children Ruth had. and the only one who completed high school. The whole family set out to achieve who was the first to earn a college degree. “He was going to break that transgenerational destiny» of not even finishing high school, explained the psychologist Alejandra Ortiz.

Ruth is so small that she’s fraying in the air, as the zamba says, but she’s made of iron. Just so endured the violence she suffered and that later one of his two female daughters had to suffer.

No state support

He looked everywhere for help and couldn’t find it. «The last time I spoke to 148 (emergency telephone) a girl, Tatiana, answered me. She told me that they already had a file for my daughter, but that she had to go personally. My daughter could not, he had threatened to kill her children, her brothers, “Ruth told the trial.

Until he found another Ruth, Zurbriggen, from the feminist collective La Revoltwhere they sheltered her with support and containment.

invisible women

“When they brought me the case,” said psychologist Ortiz, “I couldn’t believe it. There were three women screaming and they were invisible. Only now do they see them ».

César Nahuelquen’s rap also talks about that. He did not say who his reference artist is, but through his lawyer he made it known that would you like the chorus to be sung by a woman.

This is his work:

The rap of the accused of killing to defend his sister

I don’t care about fame

I don’t even care

everything i write today

it is to raise awareness

I do not justify violence

through this song

I only criticize justice

that protected the “rapist”

through submission

and violence against women

because it was the only way

that it was possible to please,

doing what he did,

and thought that everything was fine,

all the pain he caused,

it will never be recovered

and previous complaints,

And still I was free

how the fuck did you expect

let the femicide end

Chorus:

The wounds he caused

with their beatings and mistreatment

a kiss does not cure them

a smile and a hug

Verso 2

wasting years of my life

behind a fence,

my situation was very complex

and it reflects me,

what happens if you drink

justice by own hand

if it hadn’t been like that

the story would be different

(repeat chorus)

Verso 3

It would be watching

saying goodbye to a woman

if justice was expected

I was never going to answer

3 children alone without their mother

newspaper cover was going to be

I didn’t expect anything from the law

that’s why I reacted

I do not recommend it for anyone

but i had to do it

nowadays that mother

You will see your children grow.



