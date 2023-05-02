Cuenca has points prone to flooding





The last week of April saw an increase in rainfall and this phenomenon is expected to last until the beginning of June. In Cuenca, the rains have caused havoc, flooding central areas and there is concern in places like El Descanso.

The previous week, a large amount of water was observed again in this area, located on the border between Paute and Cuenca. Care and rescue units came to save drivers and their companions who were surprised by the large amount of water. This has become a constant in this section of the Cuenca – Gualaceo road during the winter season.

For Luis Torres, director in charge of the Risk Unit of the Municipality of Cuenca, since the canton is crossed by natural channels, the populated areas that are adjacent to them are susceptible to alterations as a result of heavy rainfall.

The official explained that sectors with relevant effects due to the overflow of rivers in recent years have been detected, such as El Descanso.

Likewise, it reported that it has had floods due to atypical rains in central parishes of Cuenca such as El Batán and San Sebastián. Torres explained that at these points there have been blockages of sumps, drains and other actions that generate dangerous events.

Meanwhile, from the Municipal Telecommunications, Potable Water and Sewerage Company (ETAPA) it was reported that 2023 registers a greater amount of rainfall than recent years.

Rigoberto Guerrero, administrator of the ETAPA Research and Monitoring Department, explained that the most intense rains occurred in the north of the city and that at the end of May a higher than expected increase was noted.

According to the expert, it is because we are going through wet periods. He presumes that this phenomenon will last until the beginning of June.

He argued that, according to Inamhi data, the El Niño phenomenon has intensified and this has caused an increase in flows. At the moment he is in contact with Risk Management to communicate alerts and pre-alerts of river flows.

reports

In a recent April 26 flow report, ETAPA reported that the Tomebamba and Tarqui rivers were placed in a pre-alert situation. The Tomebamba reaching 35.25 cubic meters of water per second while the Tarqui at 15.90 cubic meters per second of flow.

This report also detailed that in Sayausí, Huzhil, Challuabamba and Ucubamba a report of accumulation of rains exceeding 20 millimeters was issued.

For April, an amount of rainfall of 20 millimeters per day was planned, which is quite a lot, taking into account that in January and February it did not even reach three.

In the Sayausí parish, for example, the last week of April 25 millimeters per day was recorded. On April 28, heavy rains were noted in Chanlud and Huizhil and the Tomebamba river remained in a pre-alert state.

If the rainfall continues, the rivers that present the greatest risk are: Tomebamba, Yanuncay and Tarqui, whose flow is expected to range between 20 and 30 cubic meters per second.

recommendations

From the Municipal Directorate of Risk Management it is recommended not to alter the natural channels (such as fills), respect the protection margins and flood zones. It is important to remember that interventions are carried out under municipal permits.

It is also suggested to keep gutters, drainage ditches, drains, rainwater downspouts from roofs and sewers of houses clean. It is also alert to remove any object where water can accumulate and cause flooding problems.

recent events

Due to the large amount of rainfall, since the beginning of April there have been floods in different parts of the city. The most innovative were the flooded areas at the Free Fair and at the entrance to the Medio Ejido – Sayausí road. (FCS) – (I)

Search continues for teen

Due to heavy rains, the El Salado ravine increased its flow and swept away five young people last Friday, April 28. One of the victims is still missing and yesterday the search work continued in the Ucubamba sector. According to data from the Fire Department, the rising water surprised the young people who were in the place. They will remain active in the search for the minor’s rescue. (YO)

DATA

-From January 1, 2023 to April, 38 dangerous events due to rain have been registered in 7 cantons of Azuay.

-According to the Secretary of Risks, the cantons most affected by rains are: Cuenca, Santa Isabel, Girón and Pucará.