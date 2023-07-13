Reappearance and heartfelt message: Ricky Martin’s response to ex Jwan Yosef’s divorce announcement

Title: Ricky Martin’s Ex Resurfaces on Social Media After Divorce Confirmation

Subtitle: Jwan Yosef Breaks Social Media Silence with Thoughtful Instagram Post

Ricky Martin did not remain silent before the message and photo that his ex Jwan Yosef published for the first time after confirming that they are in the process of divorce. Since that day, the Swedish-Syrian artist had not appeared on social networks again, but the silence ended and Ricky Martin was not indifferent.

Jwan Yosef reappeared after the announcement he and Ricky Martin made to announce the end of their marriage. The artist posted a couple of photos on his Instagram account this Wednesday, July 12, where he poses in an attitude of apparent reflection. He is seen sitting in what appears to be an armchair and he smiles slightly while remaining apparently thoughtful. They were two photos that he shared and at the bottom of which he wrote in English: “Tender Loving Care (Affectionate Loving Care)”. The brief writing was accompanied by three emoticons: two of the bow and arrow and the one with a white heart in the middle of them.

Ricky Martin reacted to the publication and in the comments section, he wrote the following message: “Hbb”, along with the emoticon of a blue heart and another of a pair of hands up. ‘Hbb’ is a colloquial way of abbreviating the Arabic word ‘habibi’, which means “my love” or “my beloved”. Ricky Martin thus reacted to the reappearance of Jwan Yosef and wrote him “Hbb”, which in Arabic means “my beloved”.

It is the first interaction they have on Instagram after announcing the end of their story as a couple. Curiously, two days before they announced the divorce process, the singer had left a similar message to his now ex on Instagram. On July 4, Jwan Yosef hung a portrait of him and Ricky Martin wrote to him: “Hbb in studio mode (Hbb – my beloved – in studio mode)”.

In the message they shared about their breakup, they said their “greatest wish now” was to “continue to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship” for the sake of their children.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef had been happily married and often shared moments of their lives through social networks. The Puerto Rican singer had posted a funny photo on Instagram where he appears sticking out his tongue while Jwan is busy with a tablet. Ricky wrote in the image, “Bello habibi”. Since they announced their romance, it was common to see them together at social events or in the privacy of their home. They were often accompanied by Ricky Martin’s twins.

The love story between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef started at the end of 2015 when Ricky was looking for conceptual contemporary art pieces for his collection and fell in love with Jwan Yosef’s work. Jwan, who is 34 years old and of Syrian origin, grew up in Sweden and later lived in London, where he became one of the most outstanding students at St. Martin’s College of Art.

The couple quickly caught the eye of the media and their presence at public events became quite the event. Jwan Yosef also formed a strong bond with Ricky Martin’s children, as they went on their first family trip together to Africa in mid-2016.

On January 10, 2018, Ricky Martin revealed that he and Jwan Yosef had married civilly.

Although their romantic journey has now reached its end, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef expressed their desire to maintain a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship for the sake of their children.

Despite the divorce, it is clear that the bond between them remains affectionate, as Ricky Martin’s heartfelt message of “Hbb” on Jwan Yosef’s Instagram post indicates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

