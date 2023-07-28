REBEKKA RUÉTZ Frühling Sommer 2024 “séla” – Berlin Fashion Week – Fashion, Shopping, Designer, Trends

During the Berlin Fashion Week, the well-known designer Rebekka Ruétz will be showing her upcoming spring-summer 2024 collection as part of the W.E4.FASHION DAYS in the Verti Music Hall.

Icelandic mysticism

At this year’s Fashion Week in Berlin we are visiting the W.E4.FASHION DAY for the second time ever, where the four designers Danny Reinke, Marcel Ostertag, Kilian Kerner and Rebekka Ruétz present their shows together at one event. Rebekka Ruétz showed her collection called “sæla”, which means “blissful” in Icelandic. So you can imagine that the collection is related to the sudden occurrence of favorable circumstances, fate or just inner satisfaction. Rebekka Ruétz has been inspired by Icelandic mysticism for next season’s fashion, expressing her admiration for Icelandic nature and magic. Black and red dominate the runway. In between you can see white and light purple fabrics and golden details. Ruétz takes the rich colors from the northern lights, the polar polar regions or from mysticism, i.e. midnight and blood.

Leather, Lace, Jewelry and Galaxy

To the cheeky music, the models walk up and down in body-hugging and slim silhouettes and rebelliously styled outfits. These are mostly made from recycled leftovers from the previous collection, which included a lot of skiwear. Jewelery and unusual, rather documentary accessories such as chains over the décolleté and shoulders or even over the whole body were again very present. After all, Ruétz cooperated here with the jewelry dealer Bijou Brigitte. The influence of sustainable lingerie from the Hanro label cannot be overlooked in the wild looks. Handpicked lace from Dresdner Spitze contrasted with the rather simple T-shirts with the “Perwoll” print. Otherwise, we see plenty of long fringes, whether made of leather or glittery golden fabric. They hang from leather tops that only cover the cleavage and shoulders, giving the illusion of a straight posture. One thing stands out: a sort of gold wing on a leather-look model. They look almost metallic and heavy. The diverse textures of the fabrics and a red and black galaxy print are exciting. This is where the Icelandic mysticism that Ruétz tells about through the clothes comes out.

What holds the collection together is the combination of leather, lace and extreme jewelry, which looks edgy and almost punky on the models with wildly messy hairstyles and black lipstick. We are used to such mixtures of different materials from Rebekka Ruétz and we also know the mood of rebellion and romance from her. She plays with contradictions and shows how cool, brave and disobediently sustainable fashion can look.

