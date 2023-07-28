ecco Galaxy Flip 5 e Galaxy Z Fold 5 [Prezzo, specifiche, foto] • Techzilla

The two devices were officially presented at a show in South Korea which thus renews its foldable portfolio with the new Flip Z 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Let’s start with the Z Fold 5, which is about the size of a phone when closed and unfolds to become a larger device. What’s new here is mainly about a improvement of technical specifications and a new “double Flex Hinge” system. The new hinge design makes the phone look more like most other foldable devices. When closed, the support plates under the screen fold move, allowing the folded display to adopt a softer teardrop shape rather than being pressed into a rigid crease. This means that the phone can close flat, leaving no gaps. Most hinges of this type have a groove or gap in the center of the screen anyway, but this solution is less stressful for the display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 data sheet

Chipset: SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy a 4 nm TSMC CPU octa-core Kryo (1 x 3,36 GHz X3 + 4 x 2,8 GHz A710 + 3 x 2,0 GHz A510) con GPU Adreno 740 a 719 MHz

Display: (Esterno) Dynamic AMOLED 2X da 6,2″ HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) in 23.1:9 with 402 PPI density, 48-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection; (Internal display) Dynamic AMOLED 2X from 7,6″ QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) in 21.6:18 with 374 PPI density, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM

256/512GB/1TBUFS 4.0 non-expandable 5G connectivity, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB, GPS, USB-C 3.2, Samsung DeX Battery4.400 mAhwith fast charging25W,wireless 15Wand reverse 4.5W OS: Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Triple camera from 50+12+10 MPf/1.8-2.2-2.4 Primary sensor with 1.0 μm pixels, OIS, Dual Pixel AF 123° Ultra Wide Angle with 1.12 μm pixels 3x Telephoto with OIS, PDAF, 30x Space Zoom and 1.0 pixels μm External selfie camera from10 MPf/2.2, 1.22 μm pixels, 85° FoV Internal selfie camera under the display4 MPf/1.8, 2.0 μm pixels, 123° FoV Stereo speaker, Side fingerprint sensor, Certification IPX8

Dimensions of 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4 mm when closed / 129.9 x 154.9 x 6.1 mm when open for a weight of 253 grams

Foldables are pretty big devices to carry in your pocket, and thinness is an important consideration when it comes to potentially doubling the weight and thickness of a regular phone. The folding hinge and some tricks to make the phone thinner they bring the Z Fold 5 to a thickness of 13.4 mm when closed. With a 4400mAh battery, not a particularly impressive result. In the US, the Pixel Fold manages to be just 12.1mm thick with a 5000mAh battery.

As for the technical specifications, we find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “For Galaxy” processor, just like the S23. It’s a lucrative deal between Samsung and Qualcomm: Samsung gets slightly boosted versions of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while using Qualcomm chips internationally and neglecting its Exynos chips. The phone has di 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. There are a main camera from 50 MP, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and a 12MP ultrawide. The slim 120Hz front screen measures 6.2 inches, while the 120Hz internal screen has a diagonal of 7.6 inches. The price remains at $1,799.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Now let’s move on to the other foldable one, the Z Flip 5. It’s a modern clamshell phone, which means it’s full-sized when open and becomes a compact square when closed. The Z Flip 4 had a tiny 1.9-inch front screen that could only run mini-applications, similar to those on a smartwatch. This year, the Flip 5 features a much larger 3.4-inch front screen. It’s mostly used for Samsung’s custom “widgets,” like timers, weather forecasts, and calendars, but you can turn on the apps “lab” feature, which lets you run stripped-down versions of six apps: Google Messages, Samsung Messages, WhatsApp, Google Maps, Netflix and YouTube. You can use a keyboard, but only one from Samsung.

The rectangle of the screen is as large as possible on the front without interfering with the cameras. The screen also fits the area to the left of the cameras, creating a space for a shortcut bar. This is in contrast to the Moto Razr+, which simply extended the whole screen around the front facing cameras. Samsung uses this extra area to display a row of buttons, usually for navigation.

Galaxy Flip 5 data sheet Chipset: Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy a 4 nm TSMC CPU octa-core Kryo (1 x 3,36 GHz X3 + 4 x 2,8 GHz A710 + 3 x 2,0 GHz A510) con GPU Adreno 740 a 719 MHz

Display esterno Dynamic AMOLED 2X da 3,4″ (748 x 720 pixels) with 306 PPI density, 60 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection CertificationIPX8

Display interno Dynamic AMOLED 2X da 6,7″ QXGA+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels) in 22:9 with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

8 GBof LPDDR5X RAM

256/512 GBUFS 4.0 non-expandable 5G connectivity, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS Battery3.700 mAhwith fast charging25W,wireless 15Wand reverse 4.5W OS: Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Dual camera from 12+12 MPf/1.8-2.2 Primary sensor with 1.8 μm pixels, OIS, Dual Pixel AF 123° ultra-wide angle with 1.12 μm pixels Selfie camera10 MPf/2.2, 1.22 μm pixels, 85° FoV Stereo speaker Dimensions: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 when closed / 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9 mm when open for a weight of 187 grams

Even the smallest phone adopts the “gapless hinge” treatment. It has the same processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 boosted, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and the big drawback of clamshell phones – a rather small battery, only 3700 mAh. As for the cameras, we have a 12MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP front camera. The internal screen is still a 6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

PRICES, AVAILABILITY

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for pre-order starting July 26, with general availability starting August 11.

Galaxy Z Flip5 will be available in Italy in the following configurations:

In the256GB version at the recommended price of €1249

In the512GB version at the recommended price of €1369

Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Italy in the following configurations:

In the256GB versionat the recommended price of €1999

In the512GB version at the recommended price of €2119

In the 1TB version at the recommended price of €2339

LAUNCH PROMOS

Samsung has thought of some launch promo for the purchase of its new smartphones. The promos are valid only for the pre-order period ending on August 10th. Plus there’s Samsung Care + for one year included. In fact, those who purchase Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5, after registering with Samsung Members, will be able to take advantage of the one-year Samsung Care + coverage service for accidental damage.

For all those who will trade-in, Samsung awards €100 of extra valuation for the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip5 e €150 for the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold5 .

PROMO “DOUBLE YOUR MEMORY”

During the pre-order period, users will be able to purchase the 512GB versions of both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 at the same price as the 256GB version. The 1TB version of Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for purchase atd an introductory price of €2239 during the pre-order period.

