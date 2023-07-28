Biosmilars play an increasing role in the treatment of ophthalmological diseases. Our chart of the month July reveals which companies already have a product on the market or in the pipeline. | HEALTH ADHOC
Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 am
Working group Pro Biosimilars
BIOSIMILARS – GRAPHIC OF THE MONTH JULY 2023
Biosmilars play an increasing role in the treatment of ophthalmological diseases. Our chart of the month July reveals which companies already have a product on the market or in the pipeline.
To the press kit: Working group Pro Biosimilars
Login:
News
Seek
The press folder
Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC
Anna to Holly
Senior Media Sales Manager
(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email
network
Specialist information
Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery problems, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de