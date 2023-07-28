Home » Chaos flights, appeal to tourists to return but normality is still far away
Chaos flights, appeal to tourists to return but normality is still far away

Chaos flights, appeal to tourists to return but normality is still far away

Overall, the airport emergency in Sicily will last a month. For the return to full operation, albeit with temporary structures, it will be necessary to wait for mid-August or almost. In fact, the situation of flights in Sicily is slowly improving, which ended in chaos after the fire that last July 16 practically made terminal A of the airport unusable…

