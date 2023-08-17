Rebranding, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne and debuts in the make-up segment

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the eve of his 60th anniversary, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne. Streamlined and more international in spirit, the rebranding represents a pivotal moment for the house as it celebrates a decade of remarkable growth and begins to shape a new future that unites the worlds of fashion and beauty into one soul. This name change is accompanied by a new visual identity with a logo that pays homage to Monsieur Rabanne’s avant-garde legacy and respects the brand’s pioneering heritage. In fact, the new typography looks at the designer taking inspiration from his first fragrance, Calandre, launched in 1969. The new design will appear gradually over the next 12 months and will unite fashion and beauty under a single, typically creative, inclusive and innovative approach.

The rebranding is accompanied by the maison’s debut in the make-up segment which will be presented during the brand’s SS24 fashion show in Paris in September. Rabanne Makeup will launch exclusively online on 21st August and in select stores including Selfridges UK on 31st August; Sephora stores in Europe from 12 September and at Ulta USA from 1 October.

