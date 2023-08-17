Home » Rebranding, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne and debuts in the make-up segment
Entertainment

Rebranding, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne and debuts in the make-up segment

by admin
Rebranding, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne and debuts in the make-up segment

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the eve of his 60th anniversary, Paco Rabanne becomes Rabanne. Streamlined and more international in spirit, the rebranding represents a pivotal moment for the house as it celebrates a decade of remarkable growth and begins to shape a new future that unites the worlds of fashion and beauty into one soul. This name change is accompanied by a new visual identity with a logo that pays homage to Monsieur Rabanne’s avant-garde legacy and respects the brand’s pioneering heritage. In fact, the new typography looks at the designer taking inspiration from his first fragrance, Calandre, launched in 1969. The new design will appear gradually over the next 12 months and will unite fashion and beauty under a single, typically creative, inclusive and innovative approach.

The rebranding is accompanied by the maison’s debut in the make-up segment which will be presented during the brand’s SS24 fashion show in Paris in September. Rabanne Makeup will launch exclusively online on 21st August and in select stores including Selfridges UK on 31st August; Sephora stores in Europe from 12 September and at Ulta USA from 1 October.

See also  convictions for fraud for two groups of developers

You may also like

Qin Shimingyue Registers Copyright of Characters and Props,...

Not even Javier Milei knows that miracles happen...

Lacey Evans Says Goodbye: WWE Star Parts Ways...

The earth belongs to God

CLOT Teases Exciting Collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD for 20th...

Why do we like it so much and...

Telemundo Unveils New News Talent and Quique Usales’...

Donald Sassoon, History is not made with dates

Exploring New Ground: Hong Kong-Style Crime Films Evolve...

First Division: Barcelona vs Cádiz Date 2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy