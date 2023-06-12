How to buy tickets for the Lehua Family Concert and where to buy tickets for the Lehua Concert 2023?

The 2023 Lehua Concert will be held on July 22. Many friends are looking forward to the start of concert ticket sales. Let the editor show you how to purchase tickets for the 2023 Lehua Concert. Interested friends must Don’t miss it.

Where to buy Lehua concert tickets 2023

1. Channels for purchasing tickets

14:00-18:30, June 18: QQ Music——Super subscription plus members[ticket purchase in the member area]officially issued tickets.

June 18, 19:00-20:00: Priority purchase for Taomai VIP Black Diamond members (50 places).

14:00, June 19: The official ticketing platforms Damai and Macau Pass officially issued tickets.

2. Holding time

The 2023 Lehua Family Concert will be held on July 22, 2023 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

3. Guest lineup

Wang Yibo, Li Wenhan, Zhou Yixuan, Wang Xi, Cheng Xiao, Meng Meiqi, Wu Xuanyi, Zhu Zhengting, Huang Minghao, Bi Wenjun, Ding Zeren, Li Quanzhe, Huang Xinchun, Hu Chunyang, Tang Jiuzhou, Chen Xinwei, Zhang Haolian, Zhang Jingyun, Liu Qi, NAME Group, NEVERLAND, BOYHOOD, Kim Sung Joo, EVERGLOW, Choi Ye Na, EOE.

The above is the introduction of where to buy Lehua concert tickets.

Original title: Where to buy tickets for Lehua concert 2023 When will tickets for Lehua concert 2023 go on sale

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling