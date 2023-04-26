“Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue” Poster Released Poster Royal Love | Stars and Stripes Red and Royal Blue_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Stars and Stripes and Royal Blue”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27, according to foreign media reports, the son of the US president and the British prince’s love affair came. The same-sex youth romantic comedy “Stars and Stripes and the Royal Blue” adapted from a popular novel has released posters and will be launched on Amazon streaming on August 11 this year.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzina, Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Starring Ali Bamber, Anesh Sheth, Polo Morin, and more, Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez (“Inheritance”) directed and wrote the screenplay.

The novel tells the story of the Mexican-American teenager Alex Clement Diaz whose mother was elected President of the United States. He is also considered an American “young aristocrat”. He is handsome, charming and intelligent, and has the favorite of the White House. The marketing image of “Golden Spokesperson of the Millennial Generation”. But there’s a problem: Alex has a longstanding feud with someone from a fellow noble across the ocean.

Since then, tabloids have obtained photos of Alex’s quarrel with Prince Henry, the Queen’s grandson and second-in-line heir to the royal family, and relations between the United States and Britain have deteriorated. The heads of state of the two countries, the parents of both sides, and others have introduced a plan to manage the crisis: create a “ceasefire” for these two people.

This was planned at the beginning, just to show “we have a good relationship” on ins, but the development of the matter took Alex and Henry’s unexpected: soon, Alex found himself plunged into into a secret love affair with Henry (who, surprisingly, is not stuffy).

But the incident could affect his mother’s re-election campaign, upend state relations and beg the question: In the end, can love save the world?

