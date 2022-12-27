Source title: Li Yumeng, director of the M-Zone World Cup Music Festival, creates a surreal audio-visual feast in the Metaverse

The future is like the heavy rain in midsummer, which hits us before we can open our umbrellas ——Liu Cixin “The Three-Body Problem” With the rapid development of the era of big data, more and more technologies “break into” every aspect of our lives unexpectedly. The metaverse is one of many emerging concepts that have attracted much attention, and has become a part that is closely related to everyone. The development of science and technology has also given birth to the evolution of the form of performance viewing. When the world is cheering for the World Cup, the world‘s first full-scene digital and real fusion World Cup metaverse music festival – M-Zone World Cup Music Festival·Miguhui will be held on December 14th and 16th. It was staged grandly in Migu Video and Migu Music Metaverse Interactive Space Constellation M. This year’s grand ceremony gathered top singers in the Chinese music scene such as Jay Chou, GAI Zhou Yan, Li Yuchun, GEM Deng Ziqi, Zhou Shen, as well as Liu Genghong, Xu Mengtao and other cross-border guests. Blending music carnival. Li Yumeng, the chief director of the festival, is an on-site director with more than ten years of practical experience. He has served as the chief director of China Mobile’s Migu Stars Concert Series for seven consecutive years. He is GAI Zhou Yan, Zhang Jie, TFBOYS, Yi Yanqianxi, Wang Junkai, The director of large-scale concerts of stars such as Mao Buyi, Da Zhangwei, Xu Weizhou, Times Youth League, etc., is also the contracted performance director of the Chinese trendy rap company DMG. Many surprising ceremonies and concert cases are enough to prove that this female director full of literary and artistic atmosphere has always been at the forefront of art and trends. Undoubtedly, this World Cup Metaverse Music Festival once again demonstrated Director Li Yumeng’s control over grand propositions and meticulous execution. The shocking choreography and visual effects left a deep impression on the audience. The Metaverse is an inevitable process of digital industrialization and industrial digitization. As a world-class information technology innovation company, China Mobile has accelerated its entry into the Metaverse with its powerful computing power, and has gradually outlined the evolution roadmap of the Metaverse. And how to more ingeniously integrate China Mobile’s computing power with the World Cup and the music festival to tell a complete and fascinating story has become the primary task of the director team. After fully understanding the needs, the director team locked the core concept in the word “connection”. On the one hand, China Mobile itself uses 5G+ technology to empower communication, allowing people to connect with each other. At the same time, Migu also uses more way to connect more interesting lifestyles. In the event, computing power is used as the base to create an immersive social interaction experience for the metaverse through the ubiquitous network, connect all users and multiple scenarios, and establish a connection + computing power + capability as energy, driven by an interactive engine, The narrative logic of multiple mixed reality metaverses based on immersive media. Based on this, a mysterious field is constructed outside the world – the dynamic zone constellation M that can connect all Migu ecology, everyone can go anywhere they want to go through music and sports, and immerse themselves in a fantasy, cool but in the real world. Land The M·Star, To Anywhere Out Of The World The attraction and impact brought by the 57 virtual performances in this grand ceremony are huge, and it is inseparable from the tacit cooperation between the director team and celebrity guests. Director Li Yumeng specifically mentioned the performance of GAI Zhou Yan. The three songs are very trendy. The innovative songs “Not Friendly”, “Legend” and “Du Kang” created a unique cyber-style atmosphere through the use of virtual lights. GAI Zhou Yan’s virtual performance program is the first program to use a large number of virtual lights among major platforms in recent years, and a large number of optimizations have been made in lighting materials and function construction. The stringing is much higher than other programs, and the number of virtual lighting equipment used in a single scene is as high as more than 500. The virtual lighting design adopts the processing method of big light ratio big light and dark, and also uses big rhythm and powerful lighting effects in CueList arrangement to catalyze the atmosphere and tone of the program and increase the tension of the virtual screen. In terms of content creation, the joint artist Ren Zhe tied the art works with bones to give them strong vitality. In the performance of GAI Zhou Yan, based on the bold attempt and whimsy of Li Yumeng, the chief director of the festival, the well-known artist Ren Zhe Zhe's sculptural works "Rain" and "To the River and Sky" and other artistic works were added to the stage design, blending with GAI Zhou Yan's music world in a natural way. On the ever-changing metaverse stage of the World Cup Music Festival, GAI Zhou Yan's infectious and penetrating voice, paired with epic blockbuster-like choreography and visual effects, also demonstrates the unique cyber world atmosphere and lofty spiritual connotation of his songs. Returning to the performance itself of the music festival, the theme of the performance is "Live·Site", aiming to instantly connect us with "Live" with technology, music, sports, and art, connect every user, and connect everything. Wonderful things are happening. Now, it is the present, it is the moment; field, it is the field, it is the space. The most charming and moving thing is often the moment, the scene where we are in the “scene”. In the M-Zone Constellation M, we can be at the scene where we can’t be on weekdays, watch every game up close, listen to every performance, and go wherever we want in an instant. The real sports watching should be It is an immersive all-round 3D experience, but not everyone has the opportunity to watch the game live, and the Metaverse created by Migu can allow everyone to realize the immersive experience of watching the game live and enjoying music. The music festival is divided into two chapters. Both shows take music as the core. Each performer is endowed with the identity of an “energy collector”. The sleeping constellation M. In terms of form packaging, the four dimensions of performance, space, content, and time are integrated three-dimensionally, so that the overall presentation is fuller, the angles are more diverse, and the experience is more interesting. Each big show is designed into three chapters according to the content of the performance and the guests, and a total of six chapters exactly correspond to the six interconnected fields of MIGU SPACE. The performance is diverse and integrated, the content is related and progressive, the space is orderly and novel, and the time is inherited and combined. Each chapter is performed in a field, and its corresponding and revealed spiritual core is exactly consistent with the field. The music festival on December 14th, with the theme of “Dynamic · Right Time”, allows every listener to enjoy every interesting moment of “right time” at this moment, feel the heat and joy of “on-site”, To find long-lost happiness, unlimited freedom and eternal faith. Follow the three chapters of “Interesting Listening·Sound for Music”, “Interesting Seeing·Floating Sound Like a Dream” and “Interesting Composition·Music of Sound” to listen to the music worth hearing and see the dreams worthy of seeing , to celebrate the sportsmanship that deserves to be celebrated. The music festival on December 16 was themed with “Dynamic Eternal Time”, conveying the infinite expectations for the future and imagining the beautiful imagination of the future. I hope that the joy and love in the music festival can always accompany everyone, and the pursuit and exploration of beauty will continue infinitely. Through the three chapters of “Interesting Feeling·Everything has Sound”, “Interesting Creation·Endless Sound”, “Interesting Interpretation·Where the Sound Goes”, feel everything, awaken the meaning of life, create boundless splendor, break all shackles, and interpret life The story goes where the heart desires. At the same time, in the selection of guests and chapter design, the personal characteristics of the guests are also ingeniously integrated with the content design. For example, in the chapter “Fun Seeing Floating Sound Like a Dream”, corresponding to ARCADE SPACE, the game itself is virtual and full of imagination Powerful, everyone is constantly fighting monsters and breaking through levels in the game, just like an adventure journey. And the selected artists Zhou Shen, Tan Jianci, etc. are also because they have always insisted on their own dreams, and through their presentations in different fields, they are finally seen because they have dreams. The star lineup and song selection more in line with the content make the music festival more complete and unique. The M-Zone World Cup Music Ceremony has come to a successful conclusion. This ceremony may give the best answer as to how to open the show in the Metaverse. 