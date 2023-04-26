Ukrainian war, Kuleba to Sky TG24: “Very important Xi-Zelensky phone call”

“The China can can play an important role” in the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine: this was said by the Foreign Minister of Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba, a guest of Sky TG24. On the day of the phone call between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the Foreign Ministry also reiterated that “we would welcome Pope Francis with open arms. Our invitation is still valid, he can come when he wants ”. Many topics were touched upon in the interview, from arms supplies to the wheat agreement to the reconstruction of Ukraine, for which a bilateral conference was held today in Rome.

Kuleba to Sky TG24: “Counteroffensive is to retake Ukrainian territory”

“There will certainly be a spring counter-offensive”, confirmed Kuleba, during the interview with Sky TG24. “I won’t tell you when because I don’t want to facilitate Russia, but we are preparing our armed forces”. The Ukrainian foreign minister explained that the “sole purpose” of the counter-offensive “is to liberate Ukrainian territory, take back what belongs to us, don’t take something that doesn’t belong to us”.

Kuleba on Sky TG24: “The Pope is welcome in Kiev whenever he wants”

“We would welcome the Pope with open arms, Ukraine is with the pope for peace. Our invitation is still valid, it is a permanently open invitation, it can come at any time,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Sky TG24. “I don’t know why he hasn’t come yet: we have talks with the Vatican and the invitation hasn’t been rejected, but we still don’t have an official date for a visit from the Pope”, he added, saying he is convinced that “people in Ukraine they would appreciate it very much and would be happy to welcome the Pope in this dark period”.

Kuleba to Sky TG24: “Italians would drive out the enemy, we are like you”

“If military assistance does not come to Ukraine, Russia will kill Ukrainians and defeat Ukraine. This is not the peace people are looking for. I understand who is against arms supply, but the only way to achieve peace is to give Ukraine a chance to expel the enemy” from its territory. “I am confident that this is what the Italian people would do: they would fight until the enemy was driven out. And we are like you,” Dmytro Kuleba told Sky TG24.

Kuleba to Sky TG24: “Armed forces will help Zunino”

“The moment I heard the news of this inauspicious event, I contacted our military forces who gave me the details of the case. They got in contact with the journalist and will do everything they can to help him,” said Dmytro Kuleba on the wounding of the Italian journalist Corrado Zunino in Ukraine. The minister confirmed that the collaborator who accompanied the collaborator of Repubblica was killed under the blows of the Russians. “The Russians don’t care if you are Russian, Italian or Ukrainian, they simply shoot”, added Kuleba.(WAR IN UKRAINE: ALL UPDATES)

