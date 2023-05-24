Home » «We have militarized Ukraine, making it known to the whole world»- TV Courier
World

«We have militarized Ukraine, making it known to the whole world»- TV Courier

by admin
«We have militarized Ukraine, making it known to the whole world»- TV Courier

Wagner group head and founder believes Putin’s efforts to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Kiev have failed

(LaPresse) The head and founder of the group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinturn it on again controversy with the Kremlin. Russian oligarch believes Putin’s efforts to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine are completely failed and Moscow got exactly theopposite to. During an interview with pro-Kremlin political strategist Konstantin Dolgov, Prigozhin lamented that Ukraine is “a nation that everyone knows all over the world” and looks like Greece during its prosperous era. «If at the beginning of the special operation they had 500 tanks, hypothetically speaking, now they have 5000 tanks. If 20,000 men were capable of fighting, now there are 400,000. How did we demilitarize it? It seems that we did the opposite. We have militarized Ukraine. I think today has one of the stronger armies» concluded the head of Wagner. (LaPresse)

May 24, 2023 – Updated May 24, 2023, 5:22 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Young Japanese people consume little alcohol, the "Sakè Viva!" Campaign is underway

You may also like

Pompeii oven is the first compact and domestic...

The director of the school where Crni Cerak...

Udinese – Head to Arechi, full houses are...

Music and visual arts, the Mish Mash Festival...

The principal of the school where Kristijan Golubović...

Queer Third Age Show at Cinemateca Brasileira –...

SOUTH ITALY The need to invest in infrastructure...

Elisabetta Canalis more and more in shape: the...

Júlia Colom, critic of her album Miramar (2023)

Russian ship attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy