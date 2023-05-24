«We have militarized Ukraine, making it known to the whole world»- TV Courier

Wagner group head and founder believes Putin’s efforts to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Kiev have failed

(LaPresse) The head and founder of the group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinturn it on again controversy with the Kremlin. Russian oligarch believes Putin’s efforts to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine are completely failed and Moscow got exactly theopposite to. During an interview with pro-Kremlin political strategist Konstantin Dolgov, Prigozhin lamented that Ukraine is “a nation that everyone knows all over the world” and looks like Greece during its prosperous era. «If at the beginning of the special operation they had 500 tanks, hypothetically speaking, now they have 5000 tanks. If 20,000 men were capable of fighting, now there are 400,000. How did we demilitarize it? It seems that we did the opposite. We have militarized Ukraine. I think today has one of the stronger armies» concluded the head of Wagner. (LaPresse)