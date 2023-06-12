Home » Ex-Samsung exec accused of stealing technology to set up factory in China
Business

Ex-Samsung exec accused of stealing technology to set up factory in China

by admin



Ex-Samsung exec accused of stealing <a data-ail="1094374" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/technology/" >technology</a> to set up factory in <a data-ail="1094374" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>


  1. online report

12.06.2023

A former Samsung executive has been indicted and arrested on suspicion of stealing Samsung technology to open a chip factory in China, South Korean prosecutors said. The executive involved is said to have an authoritative position in the South Korean chip industry.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) South Korea’s Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement released on Monday that the suspect was suspected of obtaining and using the basic engineering data (Basic Engineering Data), process flow chart, design drawing and other information. The technology involved is a process technology used to manufacture dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory chips (NAND) below 30 nanometers, which is a national key technology.

According to related reports from Han News Agency, the suspect attempted to build a counterfeit Samsung chip factory only 1.5 kilometers away from Samsung Electronics’ Xi’an semiconductor factory. However, the factory construction project did not proceed due to the failure of the promises of the Taiwanese investors. However, it is reported that the suspect had received 460 billion won in Chengdu to invest in the construction of a semiconductor manufacturing plant, of which the R&D building was completed last year, and samples were produced using Samsung Electronics semiconductor technology.

Along with the suspect, a total of six people were indicted for violating the Industrial Technology Protection Act and the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, the Suwon prosecutors said in a statement. “This is a serious crime that could shake the foundation of South Korea’s chip technology and deal a major blow to South Korea’s economic security at a time when chip competition is intensifying,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue: An “all-out war” has broken out over chip technology

Han News Agency reported that the suspect used to be the executive of Samsung Electronics and the vice president of SK Hynix. He is an authoritative figure in the field of semiconductor manufacturing in South Korea. After setting up a factory in China, he hired 200 employees of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and instructed them to obtain and use Samsung Electronics semiconductor design materials. The prosecution estimated that the suspect’s theft of technology caused at least 300 billion won in losses to Samsung Electronics.

Last Thursday, South Korean President Yin Xiyue held a semiconductor national strategy meeting. Yin Xiyue described that the tension between the United States and China has pushed the competition in the chip industry to “all-out war.” The South Korean government will join hands with the United States and other allies to fully support the development of the South Korean chip industry.

South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix are the world‘s two largest memory chip makers and have invested billions of dollars in Chinese chip companies.

(Reuters, Han News Agency)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.


See also  In the past ten years, the added value of the raw material industry has increased by 4.5% annually, entering a new stage of development from large to strong_Guangzhou

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy