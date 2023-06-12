Home » “Tach der Fans” probably again without a test game in the stadium
The exact process is not yet officially known. But it is clear that SV Werder Bremen will again have a “tach of the fans”. The time will come at the beginning of August, before that the Bundesliga club is still in the training camp in Austria (July 19th to 29th). According to information from our Deichstube, the green and white party will rise on Sunday, August 6th. A small drawback: As in the previous year, there should probably be no friendly game in the Weser Stadium in the supporting program this time either.

A little over twelve months ago, the rise of SV Werder thwarted the plans in this regard. Or rather: the party afterwards. The green had to be renewed due to the rush of the fans, and the Bremen hybrid turf needed plenty of time to be in optimal condition by the time the league started. This summer, the “sleeping beauty” of the playing field will be interrupted by the appearance of the German national team. Only then does the intensive preparation for the coming season begin. Once again, every day that no stalk is strained is valuable.

So far, Werder has only officially confirmed a test match for the upcoming preparation. Head coach Ole Werner’s team will play in Westerstede on July 16 (3 p.m.) against VfB Oldenburg, who have been relegated to the third division. During the training camp in Zell am Ziller there will be two games to check the form as usual. After the return from the Alpine republic, there will be at least a dress rehearsal before things get serious for Werder for the first time in the new season on the weekend of August 11th to 14th – then the opening round of the DFB Cup begins. The opponent will be drawn next Sunday from 5.10 p.m. on the ZDF program “Sportstudio Reportage”.

