Hey guys! All good? Today I’m going to share with you some amazing recipes with lentils. If you’re a fan of this nutritious and tasty food, keep reading to discover new ways to prepare it!

Before we get started, let’s talk a little bit about your benefits. That is, in addition to being an excellent source of vegetable protein, it is rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. In addition, it is a great option for those who want to control the weight and the blood sugar.

Lentils are a very popular food in many parts of the world, but some countries stand out for consuming them more frequently. In other words, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the main producing and consuming countries of lentils are India, Canada, Turkey and Syria.

In India, lentils are one of the main ingredients in cooking, being consumed in various preparations, even more so with the famous dahl. Lentils are also widely consumed in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East, Africa and Europe. However, in Brazil, lentils are widely consumed, especially during the New Year period, as a symbol of prosperity and luck for the new year that begins. Therefore, one of the recipes most appreciated by Brazilians with lentils is the famous “lentil rice”.

That recipe is very simple to prepare and consists of cooking the lentil with seasonings, such as garlic, onion and peppers, and then mixing it with cooked rice. The dish can be served as an accompaniment to meat, chicken or fish, or it can be consumed as a main course, accompanied by salads and vegetables.

I’ve already made this recipe and since you know me I assure you it’s delicious, of course I changed it a little. You can check it out here: Rice with lentils and sausage and Lucky Rice

In addition to rice with lentils, Brazilians also tend to consume lentils in other preparations, such as soups, stews and salads. A very popular variation is the lentil salad with vegetables, which can be seasoned with olive oil, lemon and fresh herbs, and served as a starter or side dish. I saw a recipe for Farofa on Ana Maria’s website that I wanted and without a doubt I will make it soon. If you’ve already done it, let me know! Anyway, let’s stop stalling and now, let’s get to the recipes!

Lentil salad with vegetables : To make this delicious salad, just cook the lentils, mix them with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers and season with olive oil, lemon and herbs.

: To make this delicious salad, just cook the lentils, mix them with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers and season with olive oil, lemon and herbs. Lentil soup with bacon : This soup is perfect for cold days! Just sauté the lentils with bacon, onion, garlic and carrots, add water and cook until soft. Serve with croutons and grated cheese.

: This soup is perfect for cold days! Just sauté the lentils with bacon, onion, garlic and carrots, add water and cook until soft. Serve with croutons and grated cheese. lentil burger : For those who want a vegetarian option for their burger, this recipe is ideal. Just mix the cooked lentils with onions, garlic, eggs and spices, shape them into a hamburger and grill.

: For those who want a vegetarian option for their burger, this recipe is ideal. Just mix the cooked lentils with onions, garlic, eggs and spices, shape them into a hamburger and grill. Lentil stew with sweet potato: This recipe is a healthy and tasty version of the traditional escondidinho. Just cook the lentils with tomatoes, onions and spices, and make a sweet potato puree. In a refractory, make layers of lentils and puree and take it to the oven to gratin.

I made a video of a recipe with wonderful lentils for those who have never eaten this delight, so let’s watch it because I only recommend a good recipe!

So, did you like the suggestions? Don’t forget to try them out and let us know in the comments what you think! If you have any good recipes, bring them to us to try!

And finally, if you are looking for more healthy and delicious recipes, keep following our blog.

To the next!