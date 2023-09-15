“Red Lover” Re-Release: Director Ye Daying Reminisces on Leslie Cheung’s Perfectionism and Tacit Cooperation

Film “Red Lover” re-release director Ye Daying recalls Leslie Cheung: Perfectionism, tacit cooperation

Director Ye Daying recently shared his creative story with the Chengdu audience during a roadshow for the re-release of the film “Red Lover”. The film, directed by Ye Daying and starring Leslie Cheung and Mei Ting, was re-screened on September 12th on the National Art Federation’s dedicated line. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death, and the day of the re-release also coincided with Leslie Cheung’s birthday.

During the roadshow, Ye Daying spoke about the difference between making movies now and when he made movies in his own time. He commented that every era has its own creative methods, and while many creations nowadays are based on algorithms and data, his era was more focused on expressing emotions.

When asked about his collaboration with Leslie Cheung, Ye Daying described it as a “very tacit understanding”. He praised Leslie Cheung’s perfectionism and dedication to his craft, stating, “He is a perfectionist.” Leslie Cheung left a deep impression on Ye Daying with his persistence and pursuit of perfection.

Mei Ting, the star of “Red Lover”, also shared her experience of filming with Leslie Cheung. She expressed her excitement and joy at the opportunity to act alongside him, describing him as a sincere, warm, and interesting person. Mei Ting also mentioned that Leslie Cheung took care of and guided her during the filming process.

The re-released version of “Red Lover” has been transferred from the film version to the digital version. Despite the technical upgrades, the film still maintains its classic texture and retains its nostalgic charm on the big screen.

During the roadshow in Chengdu, many viewers were deeply moved by “Red Lover”, even after 25 years since its initial release. Ye Daying expressed his gratitude towards the audience, stating, “The movie still brought tears to the eyes of today’s young audiences. I am very grateful to them, and I think we did a good job back then.” He emphasized that artistic creation should be based on sincerity rather than calculations.

Ye Daying also reflected on the biggest difference between making movies now and when he was making movies. He acknowledged that every era has its own creative methods, and in today’s commercial era, many creations are driven by algorithms and data. However, he believes that artistic creation should be rooted in sincerity.

The re-release of “Red Lover” serves as a tribute to Leslie Cheung and his remarkable talent. Director Ye Daying’s insights into his collaboration with Leslie Cheung provide a glimpse into the dedication and perfectionism that made the film a timeless classic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

