Red Velvet Announces Release of Third Regular Album “What A Chill Kill” After 6 Years

Red Velvet to Release Highly Anticipated Third Album After 6-Year Gap

China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn— On October 18, according to Korean media reports, the popular girl group Red Velvet will finally be releasing their long-awaited third regular album after a six-year gap. The album, titled “What A Chill Kill”, is set to be released on November 13, much to the excitement of fans.

The group’s agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news on the 18th, announcing that Red Velvet’s new album would consist of ten songs in various genres. Through this album, fans can expect to experience the diverse musical charms of each member. Additionally, this album marks the group’s second release in November since their 2017 album, “Perfect Velvet”.

Having been active in the industry for nearly a decade, Red Velvet’s limited activities and only three regular album releases in the past ten years have left fans craving for more. However, the unwavering loyalty and dedication of the group members have consistently touched the hearts of their supporters.

With news of their upcoming album release, fans are eager to witness Red Velvet’s artistic growth and evolution after such a significant hiatus. The anticipation surrounding “What A Chill Kill” is only heightened by the group’s previous successful releases, including their hit songs “Red Flavor” and “Psycho”.

Red Velvet’s unique combination of talent, visuals, and captivating performances have garnered them a massive following both in South Korea and internationally. As such, the group’s comeback has been highly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike.

As the release date approaches, the members of Red Velvet are expected to engage in promotional activities, including appearances on music shows and variety programs. The group’s upcoming album is set to further solidify their position in the industry and showcase their versatility as artists.

Fans can now rest assured that Red Velvet is back and ready to take the K-pop scene by storm with their highly anticipated third regular album, “What A Chill Kill”, which is set to be released on November 13.

Share this: Facebook

X

