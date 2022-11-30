China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On November 29, according to Korean media reports, the new album of the girl group Red Velvet topped the major charts, setting a new career record.

Red Velvet

According to news, Red Velvet’s new mini-album “The ReVe Festival 2022-Birthday” released on the 28th ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 44 regions around the world, once again confirming the combination’s high popularity and Influence.

At the same time, Red Velvet took the No. 1 spot on the Korean domestic record charts such as Hanteo, synnara records, and HOTTRACKS with their new mini-album. The title song “Birthday” also won No. 1 in Bugs and entered the rankings of various music sources. top of the list.

In addition, this album is the second album of Red Velvet’s music festival ‘The Live Festival 2022’, setting a new career record.