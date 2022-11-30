Home Entertainment Red Velvet’s new album is on the major charts, setting a new career record- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

Red Velvet’s new album is on the major charts, setting a new career record- China Entertainment Network

by admin
Red Velvet’s new album is on the major charts, setting a new career record- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On November 29, according to Korean media reports, the new album of the girl group Red Velvet topped the major charts, setting a new career record.

Red Velvet

According to news, Red Velvet’s new mini-album “The ReVe Festival 2022-Birthday” released on the 28th ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 44 regions around the world, once again confirming the combination’s high popularity and Influence.

At the same time, Red Velvet took the No. 1 spot on the Korean domestic record charts such as Hanteo, synnara records, and HOTTRACKS with their new mini-album. The title song “Birthday” also won No. 1 in Bugs and entered the rankings of various music sources. top of the list.

In addition, this album is the second album of Red Velvet’s music festival ‘The Live Festival 2022’, setting a new career record.

See also  Video｜The chairman of the 2021 Golden Rooster Venture Capital Ultimate Roadshow Jury Appears at Huang Jianxin: The finalists are up to the top level, and they have to continue climbing! | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Tasmania: fears and anxieties in the age of...

The movie “The Past of Siping Youth” is...

The hypnotic magic of the Verdenas

Zhang Kaili won the annual word-of-mouth actor award...

Apple announces TOP100 of the hottest songs in...

The costume drama “Cangyue Painting” is amusingly launched...

Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair,...

Luxurious Hollywood life “Babylon” luxury lineup strikes |...

Dreaming back to Shangyang Guofeng martial arts “Shangyang...

A Century of Elegant Inheritance, FILA GOLF Walks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy