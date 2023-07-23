Refreshing cocktails at the Spritzeria in Amsterdam West on the Prinsengracht

Spritzerialocated in the beautiful courtyard of Hotel Pulitzer Amsterdam on the Prinsengracht in Amsterdam West, has opened a charming outdoor bar where you can enjoy a delicious and refreshing experience.

Discover the Spritzeria in the courtyard of Hotel Pulitzer

During the whole month of July, the inner garden of Hotel Pulitzer Amsterdam has been transformed into a Spritzeria. Here you can enjoy refreshing spritz cocktails. Surrounded by a green oasis, in the heart of the city, you can sip your favorite drink here. Choose the fruity Fragolina Spritz with Strawberry or the surprising Electric Cherry Spritz? Ring in the weekend with the sun’s rays on your face and a spritz in your hand!

Spritz-cocktailmenuBuitenbar Spritzeria

Relax in the courtyard garden

When entering the Spritzeria you are immediately struck by the cozy and inviting ambiance. You can order your drink at a beautiful bar in the courtyard. After you have made a choice, the drink is prepared in front of you. Then you can take a seat on a lounge chair and the enjoyment can begin.

Strawberry spritz & Zest by SorrentoCheers!

Perfect start into the weekend

The Spritzeria is open in July on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 13:00 and 20:00. Whether you plan to spend a relaxing afternoon with friends or enjoy a romantic evening, the Spritzeria offers the perfect setting for any occasion. It is a wonderful place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the serene atmosphere of the inner garden of Hotel Pulitzer Amsterdam.

De Spritzeria Hotel Pulitzer Amsterdam

Prinsengracht 323, Amsterdam West

