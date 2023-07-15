Home » Registration for the second call for Progresar Scholarships is underway
Entertainment

Registration for the second call for Progresar Scholarships is underway

by admin
Registration for the second call for Progresar Scholarships is underway

The Registration for the second call of the year of Progresar Scholarships will be available from this Friday, July 14 and until August 31as reported by ANSES in conjunction with the Ministry of Education.

The registration term will be for all your lines: Progress 16 and 17 years; Progress Required; Progress Higher; Progress Nursing and Progress Work.

It should be remembered that the Ministers of the Economy, Sergio Massa, and of Education, Jaime Perczyk, announced the increase in the amount of Progresar from $13,000 to $20,000which represents an increase of more than 50%.

So, The general value of the scholarship is $20,000 and includes a plus for connectivityabout which the ANSES detailed in a statement that “80% is charged monthly and the remaining 20% ​​at the end of the period, proving the status of regular student.”

How can you enroll in the Progresar Scholarships?

all Those interested in signing up can do so from the official Progresar website: www.argentina.gob.ar/educacion/progresar

The pension agency clarified that in the case of Progress Work, registration is until November inclusive. In this regard, he stressed that it is important to bear in mind that the income of the family group of the owner must not exceed three Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

See also  Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Hong-ki, and Kim Da-hyun are confirmed to be the MCs of "The Odd Games" to be recorded at the end of the month jqknews

Since the beginning, the Progresar plan reached 1,697,663 scholars throughout the countryaccording to data from December last year.

He Mandatory Level concentrates the largest number of holders with 924,484 (54.46%) and then they follow him the Higher Level and Nursing, which distinguish the University Level (with 412,120, 24.28%) y Non-University Level (with 270,079, 15.91%).


You may also like

What are the rights that must be respected...

Migrant caravan advances in Mexico towards the US

Sara Aldrete: The Untold Story of Mexico’s Narcosatanic...

Barco summed up the joy of all River:...

This is how millionaire fans celebrate in Neuquén

James Cameron Debunks Rumors of Making a Film...

Shakespeare: The Fashion Trendsetter of Drama | Zhang...

Honorary president of Bayern Munich is confident in...

Hollywood Entertainers Go on Strike in Response to...

The Central Bank assisted the Treasury for $1.75...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy