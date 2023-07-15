Greentech hydrogen buses: Munich area wants 150 electric buses by 2028

Greentech hydrogen bus fuel cell bus

In Germany, hydrogen buses have been used in various cities and regions for many years. At least experimentally and with manageable quantities – and thus a manageable impact on climate protection. For example in Berlin, Hamburg or Cologne, where some hydrogen buses have been in use since 2011

That is about to change: Bavaria is also aware of the potential of hydrogen buses and has now announced that 10 hydrogen buses with fuel cells will be used in regular service in the Upper Bavarian districts of Ebersberg and Munich from autumn

10 hydrogen buses in regular service from autumn

Ten hydrogen buses are to be in regular service in the Upper Bavarian districts of Ebersberg and Munich from autumn. Two private bus companies from the two districts have joined forces for this project and each operate five buses, said Munich district administrator Christoph Göbel (CSU) at the presentation of the vehicles on Friday.

Greentech for the Munich hinterland

The Bavarian Ministry of Transport assumes that these are the first hydrogen buses in regular operation in the Free State, said a spokesman for the authority.

In autumn, a hydrogen filling station is to be opened in Brunnthal (Munich district) and Glonn (Ebersberg district), the two district offices announced.

These are then to be supplied with hydrogen from the Landshut district. The three districts together form one of three hydrogen model regions in Germany. The aim is to set up a green hydrogen cycle.

Greentech Bavaria: Convert 150 buses completely to electric drives

By 2028 he wants to convert his fleet of 150 buses completely to electric drives, said the managing director of one of the two bus companies, Josef Ettenhuber. Although he already has three battery-powered electric buses in use, the hydrogen buses with fuel cells would be significantly more worthwhile despite the additional costs of 100,000 euros per bus.

Accordingly, the hydrogen buses would have a range of 450 kilometers, which is comparable to that of a diesel bus. In addition, a hydrogen bus can transport around 20 more guests than a battery-powered electric bus. In comparison, you save on vehicles and drivers to operate the existing lines.

Other hydrogen bus hotspots

Hamburg: Hochbahn AG in Hamburg has been using hydrogen buses since 2011. It operates a fleet of 35 fuel cell buses and plans to expand these further in the future.[Source:HamburgerHochbahnAG-Berlin:TheBerlinerVerkehrsbetriebe(BVG)havealsointegratedhydrogenbusesintotheirfleet.Therearecurrently21hydrogenbusesinservicewithafurther35busestobeaddedby2023.[Source:BerlinerVerkehrsbetriebe(BVG)-Cologne:TheCologneTransportAuthority(KVB)hasbeenusinghydrogenbusessince2019.Twobuseswereinitiallytestedandadditionalhydrogenbusesaretobepurchasedfrom2021.[Source:CologneTransportCompany(KVB)-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

