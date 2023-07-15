7 delicious recipes with the fortified wine for the summer!

Summer time is Aperol time? No, more like Lillet time for us! The fruity aperitif tastes wonderful and a wide variety of drinks can be prepared with it. So what are the best Lillet Cocktails recipes? How do you make a Lillet Wild Berry and what is Lillet anyway?

There is hardly anything nicer than ending the mild summer evenings with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Classics like Aperol Spritz and Hugo always work, but as passionate hobby bartenders we are always on the lookout for new ideas for summer cocktails. Head straight to the supermarket and hurry up and grab a bottle of Lillet, because refreshing Lillet Cocktails recipes are a must for summer!

What is Lillet?

It’s classy, ​​it’s French and James Bond loved it – Lillet is a fruity fortified wine made from 85% Bordeaux grapes and 15% fruit macerate of oranges and exotic citrus fruits. With their fresh, fruity taste, Lillet cocktails immediately get you in the mood for sun, summer and indulgence. Although the aperitif has only become so popular in recent years, Lillet is a true classic and its history dates back to 1872. The French brand has now expanded its range and launched new Lillet varieties.

The classic is the Lillet Blanc, in which different white wines are matched and married to one another. The wine aperitif tastes rather sweet and intensely like honey, orange and exotic fruits. Lillet Rosé appeared on the market in 2011 and is also made mostly from white wines – albeit with a splash of red wine. Lillet Rosé tastes fresh, fruity and has a fine acidity. And all red wine lovers can look forward to Lillet Rouge, which consists of a cuvée of red wines. It tastes strongly of red fruits with a hint of vanilla.

Lillet cocktails recipes

You already know what Lillet is. So it’s time to get your act together! Grab your cocktail shaker and try some of the tastiest Lillet cocktail recipes today!

Lillet Wild Berry

Fruity, refreshing and irresistibly delicious – Lillet Wild Berry is THE classic among the Lillet cocktails and immediately makes us dream of a beach vacation.

Ingredients for 1 glass:

50 ml Lillet Blanc or Lillet Rosé 100 ml Schweppes Wild Berry 3-4 strawberries A handful of raspberries Ice cubes

Preparation:

Pour Lillet into a wine glass and fill up with ice cubes. Pour in the Schweppes Wild Berry and add the quartered strawberries and raspberries. Stir gently and enjoy cold!

Vespers martini recipe

For all avid James Bond fans, there is probably no better drink than a Vesper Martini. Anyone who watched the 1953 film “Casino Royale” knows what we’re talking about. And if you don’t – you should still try the Lillet Cocktail!

Ingredients for 1 glass:

20ml Lillet Blanc 45ml Gin 20ml Vodka The juice and zest of 1 lemon

Preparation:

Put all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with a few ice cubes and shake vigorously. Pour into a cocktail glass, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy!

Lillet Spritz recipe

Forget Aperol Spritz! Light, airy and fruity, Lillet Spritz is the perfect summer drink and one of the tastiest Lillet cocktail recipes we’ve ever tried.

Ingredients:

60ml Lillet Blanc or Lillet Rosé 60ml gin 30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 10g maple syrup or simple syrup 50ml soda water Fresh sprigs of lavender or thyme for garnish

Preparation:

Combine the Lillet, gin, syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail glass. Fill the glass with soda water and ice cubes and garnish with sprigs of lavender or thyme.

White Negroni

You’ve probably drunk Negroni before, but what about White Negroni? The Lillet Cocktail is an excellent, summery version of the classic and gets you in the mood for summer and the beach.

Ingredients:

20 ml Lillet Blanc

20 ml Suze Likör

30 ml Gin

Preparation:

Put all the ingredients in a glass with ice cubes and stir with a spoon. Strain the mixture and garnish with fresh lemon slices and mint. Enjoy ice cold!

Lillet sangria recipe

Whether with rosé or white wine – Spanish sangria tastes like a holiday and immediately lifts the spirits. For the next girls’ night out, we recommend trying our sangria with Lillet.

Ingredients for a large bowl:

150 grams each of fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries 30 grams of brown sugar 1 bottle of Lillet Rosé 250 ml of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice 50 ml of strawberry liqueur

Preparation:

Mix all the berries and sugar in a large bowl and mash lightly. Pour the mixture into a pitcher and add the remaining ingredients. Stir and leave in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight. And your fruity sangria with Lillet is ready!

Lillet Rosé Tonic

Treat yourself and your loved ones to this delicious Lillet cocktail! The sweetness of the fruit wine mixed with the bitterness of the tonic provides a real treat for the palate and tastes wonderful on hot summer days.

Ingredients:

50 ml Lillet Rosé 100 ml tonic 2 grapefruit slices Ice cubes

Preparation:

Mix Lillet Rosé, tonic and ice cubes in a cocktail glass and garnish with grapefruit slices. Enjoy!

Lillet Cocktail mit Gin

This summer drink is definitely one of the best Lillet cocktails and underlines the elegance of the aperitif wine in a unique way.

Ingredients:

60 ml gin 20 ml Lillet Blanc 15 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 10 ml simple syrup cucumber slices

Preparation:

Put all the ingredients except the cucumber slices in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Pour the mixture into a cocktail glass and fill up with ice cubes. Garnish with cucumber slices.

