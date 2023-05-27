Home » “If they shout at you gypsy, it’s hard not to react”
“If they shout at you gypsy, it’s hard not to react”

“If they shout at you gypsy, it’s hard not to react”

The editorial staff Saturday 27 May 2023, 18:08

Ends with a clear 4 to 0 in favor of Torino the match against the Spice at the Peak. The garanata fly to 53 points, in full battle with Monza and Bologna for the goal of eighth place. Misstep by the black and whites, who now have to hope for a failed victory for Hellas Verona, to then play everything on the last day. Juricdiscriminated against with racist chants during the match, made some statements at the end of the match.

Spezia-Turin, Juric’s statements

These are the words of Juric at the end of the match:If we have regrets for the direct clash lost with Monza? That’s how it went now. I don’t reproach my players for anything, now we have the last match in front of our fans and let’s see how it ends.” Torino hit their fourth away game without conceding a goal, it hasn’t happened since 1935: “This is the consequence of our growth”. Then on the future of the team: “Now we are focused on the last game.” On the racial slurs:It’s not easy to ignore them, I think it’s not right. Gypsy, monkey, black. One thinks not to react so as not to cause a mess, but after a while it becomes unpleasant. Sometimes we see exaggerated reactions but it is understandable why you are badly offended. The referee was good at managing the situation and then everything calmed down. Did Gyasi calm them down? He was one of my players in Mantova, there is a deep friendship. Kids who are of a different color maybe understand these things even better.”

