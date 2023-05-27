Home » New arrival for Passalacqua Ragusa, Maria Miccoli is back in green and white
World

New arrival for Passalacqua Ragusa, Maria Miccoli is back in green and white

by admin
New arrival for Passalacqua Ragusa, Maria Miccoli is back in green and white

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

Another arrival at Passalacqua Ragusa. Indeed, new return. After Laura Spreafico and Ilaria Milazzo, Maria Miccoli is also back in green and white and will be part of the roster that will make up the team at the starting line for the edition of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «New arrival for Passalacqua Ragusa, Maria Miccoli returns in green and white appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Pope at prayer meeting: Peace is a cry to be heard - Vatican News

You may also like

Luka Jović goal against Roma video clip |...

Increased presence of the Kosovo police in Zvečan...

Massacre of the Georgofili, the ceremony with Mattarella...

Texas votes to impeach Attorney General: Paxton forced...

A girl from Belgrade made a list of...

Inter Atalanta Serie A | Sport

F1, Verstappen on pole in Montecarlo: Leclerc penalized...

Rome ko in Florence, Spezia heavy defeat against...

The second Banja Luka carnival | Magazine

Bali Beg new pictures | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy