Release Radar: oh alien, Monobrother, Greyshadow uvm…! – mica

The Release Radar is a monthly selection of single releases from the field of pop/rock/electronics made in Austria.

oh alien – „June Change“ (Assim Records // VÖ 21.7.2023)

The avant-garde pop trio oh alien delivers the perfect soundtrack for a summer road trip with his new single “June Change”. The band enchants with a decelerating sound that invites you to sit back and dream away. At the same time, however, a certain tension builds up in the song, which brings in a certain unrest and is waiting to be dissipated. Something is coming up, a next step that will hopefully lead to something better. Musically, oh alien remain true to their path in “June Change” and once again mix up the term pop in their very own way. The number is catchy, but also develops a captivating depth that is really touching.

oh alien

Endless Wellness – „Kinder“ (Ink Music // VÖ 21.07.2023)

The Viennese band with Salzburg roots will probably soon have left the status of an insider tip, because if you look at the exuberant reactions to their previous releases, you can safely assume that Endless Wellness will soon be on everyone’s lips in the local music scene. With “Kinder” the foursome again delivers a song that feels a little different, both musically and lyrically. Acoustic in tone and rather restrained in tempo, the band is looking forward to a not so happy future in a melancholic mood. A lot seems to be going down the drain at the moment, which makes them wonder what the point of making big plans when everything is going to be different anyway. And yet, despite all the hopelessness, Endless Wellness finally lets some hope shine through. It will go on somehow, maybe just not the way it was planned.

Endless Wellness (Facebook)

Wolfram and The Funeral Orchestra – “Bone” – (Drug Rosie Records // Release 14.7.2023)

“If I know, what do you think, then I’ll frog you!” Everyone probably knows them: these unsolicited comments from people who think they absolutely have to make a judgment about the life plans and attitudes of others. The Graz singer-songwriter Rafael “Wolfram” Wagner should now have these questions and comments going against the grain. Together with the band The Funeral Orchestra With “Bone” he wrote a kind of folky-pop hymn against the moral exaggeration of those who allow themselves a value judgement, which with its edgy nature gives these people exactly the right answer. “Bone” is another single from the very successful dark debut album “SAD”

Wolfram and The Funeral Orchestra (Facebook)

Monobrother – „The Bill Please!“ (Honigachs // VÖ: 14.07.2023)

The dialect rapper Monobrother has never minced his words. And he doesn’t do that in his new track “The Bill Please!” either. Once again the Viennese puts his fingers in open wounds with his typical cynical gaze and addresses the holiday behavior of the local people and its consequences for those who live there. It is never enough, unquestioning consumption and uncritical exploitation of resources to the end. How others are doing is hidden. You don’t want to let bad news and knowledge about the conditions there spoil your holiday far away. A different kind of summer song.

Monobrother

GREYSHADOW – „Nothing’s The Same“ (Greyshadow Records // VÖ 7.7.2023)

It has been known for a long time that Gregor Wessely aka Greyshadow knows how to write really strong songs. In recent years, the Viennese has made a name for himself as one of the most prominent young representatives of the Austrian indie scene. His singles are not only played on the radio in Germany, but also internationally. His latest single “Nothing’s The Same” will be no exception. In this new number, Greyshadow once again presents its extraordinary songwriting qualities. He skilfully combines a certain lightness with a melancholic undertone and packs everything into a slightly retro sound that is incredibly catchy. This makes his music particularly captivating and memorable. So it remains exciting what Greyshadow will offer on his debut album “Unfulfilled Desires”, which will be released in September. With his talent and his previous success, the anticipation is absolutely justified.

Greyshadow

NORA MAZU – „Shine On“ (Beatzarilla // VÖ 17.7.2023)

“Create reality, be the light that you want to see and shine on!” – A song that spreads optimism with a laid-back dub vibe and encourages you to believe in your own strength. The Viennese rapper Nora Mazu celebrates in her, from Def Ill produced single “Shine On”, which also heralds the countdown to their new album “Here & Wow”, which will be released in autumn, the positive aspects in life, one has too much to do with the negative ones. With her song, Nora Mazu invites you to lean back and leave the stress of everyday life behind. Quite simply, to feel yourself again, to find your own center.

Nora Mazu

