Relegation for Alcaraz, goal for Garnacho and a good game for Dibu Martínez in the Premier League

Southampton, with the Argentine Carlos Alcaraz as the starter, descended today to the Second Division from England after losing to Fulham by 2-0, from home, in the 36th Premier League date.

The goals of Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic buried the chances of salvation of Southampton, who hired Alcaraz in the last transfer market. The team has 24 points and is the first to lose the category this season.

On the other hand, Aston Villa with Dibu Martínez and Emiliano Buendía from the start, beat Tottenham, with Cristian “Cuti” Romero, 2-1of location.

Martinez committed a penalty on Harry Kane, which was awarded after VAR review, and did not stop him, so he gave his rival a chance to discount when 44 minutes went into the second half. Nonetheless, the Argentinian goalkeeper excelled with good saves when the game was still 1-0 in favor of your team.





In this way, the Dibu cut a streak of five games without conceding goals at home at the Villa Park stadiumbut the victory left him in the race for the last place in the Europa Leaguesince they both add 57 points now.

And in another match Alejandro Garnacho, who was not loaned out for the U-20 World Cup by Manchester United, returned this morning after his injury and scored 2-0 of his team over Wolverhampton at Old Trafford.

The Spanish nationalized Argentine he needed only 10 minutes to rediscover himself with the goal cry after leading a counterattack and define face to face with the rival goalkeeper.

Other results: Chelsea (Enzo Fernández) 2-Nottingham Forest 2; Leeds 2-Newcastle 2; Crystal Palace 2-Bournemouth 0.

The date will continue tomorrow with the following program:

. A las 10, Brentford vs. West Ham; Everton vs. Manchester City (ESPN).

. At 12:30 p.m. Arsenal FC vs. Brighton (ESPN).



