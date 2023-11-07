Remembering the Life and Legacy of Matthew Perry

“Friends” star Matthew Perry remembered by fellow actress Lisa Cash after his death

Los Angeles (CNN) — The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, who recently passed away at the age of 54 in an apparent drowning accident at his home in Los Angeles. Police sources have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play, but the cause of his death is still under investigation.

In the wake of Perry’s death, colleagues and friends have been sharing memories of the beloved actor. Lisa Cash, an actress who appeared on “Friends” during its fifth season in 1999, recently opened up about her experience working with Perry on the show.

Cash revealed in an interview with TMZ that she had initially been cast as a hotel worker in a storyline where Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, ends up cheating on Monica (played by Courteney Cox) with her character. However, Perry reportedly went to the writers and expressed concern that the audience would never forgive Chandler for cheating on Monica. The plot was subsequently revised, and Cash’s character became a flight attendant instead.

Reflecting on the decision, Cash acknowledged Perry’s influence, saying, “That would have possibly changed the course of the series and his character.” CNN reached out to Warner Bros. Television, the production company behind “Friends,” for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

As the investigation into Perry’s death continues, his impact on both his colleagues and fans is clear, and his memory will continue to be cherished in the entertainment industry.