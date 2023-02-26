Ren Dahua showings

Sina Entertainment News Recently, Ren Dahua was revealed to be in Guangdong to inspect properties. From the exposed photos, it can be seen that he is wearing a black sportswear and a peaked cap. He is listening to the introduction of the agent, very low-key. Sharp-eyed netizens also recognized that this should be a real estate in Zhongshan, Guangdong.

It is understood that this real estate is a well-known rich area in the local area, where Hong Kong star Li Yaoxiang lives, and the 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms cost more than 2 million yuan.

Ren Dahua revealed in an interview that he has the habit of investing in real estate, and he believes that the timing of buying a house is the most important, especially during SARS and the financial turmoil in 2008. Because the price of the real estate market was sluggish, he immediately started investing and made a steady profit. The title of “Lord King”. It is reported that he has more than 30 real estate properties all over the world, including Paris, Manhattan, London, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan Island, etc. In addition to vacation, he can also invest in rental.

