Home Entertainment Ren Dahua was revealed to have appeared in Guangdong to see a house and revealed that he was keen on investing in real estate|Ren Dahua_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Ren Dahua was revealed to have appeared in Guangdong to see a house and revealed that he was keen on investing in real estate|Ren Dahua_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Ren Dahua was revealed to have appeared in Guangdong to see a house and revealed that he was keen on investing in real estate|Ren Dahua_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Ren Dahua showings

Sina Entertainment News Recently, Ren Dahua was revealed to be in Guangdong to inspect properties. From the exposed photos, it can be seen that he is wearing a black sportswear and a peaked cap. He is listening to the introduction of the agent, very low-key. Sharp-eyed netizens also recognized that this should be a real estate in Zhongshan, Guangdong.

It is understood that this real estate is a well-known rich area in the local area, where Hong Kong star Li Yaoxiang lives, and the 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms cost more than 2 million yuan.

Ren Dahua revealed in an interview that he has the habit of investing in real estate, and he believes that the timing of buying a house is the most important, especially during SARS and the financial turmoil in 2008. Because the price of the real estate market was sluggish, he immediately started investing and made a steady profit. The title of “Lord King”. It is reported that he has more than 30 real estate properties all over the world, including Paris, Manhattan, London, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan Island, etc. In addition to vacation, he can also invest in rental.

(Editor in charge: Xiaowan)

See also  The new stand-alone work "Xianjian Inn 2" derived from the Xianjian series is on sale today. Supports simplified and traditional Chinese - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Latest Joint Basketball...

From winter to spring, the green plants are...

The perfect fit of tradition and modernity. Viewing...

Hong Kong media revealed that Dou Xiao and...

Participating in “Hurricane” exploded!Gao Ye held a Huawei...

The video of Li Shuangjiang and his wife’s...

At the 2022 Sohu Fashion Festival, high-leaf and...

Berlin Film Festival: Golden Bear for “Sur l’Adamant”....

Korean stylist blasts idol artists for occupying brand-name...

This is why those who drive an electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy