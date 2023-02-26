From February 26 to March 1, a new wave of cold air will affect most areas in the north; affected by the cold air, there will be strong winds in the eastern and southern sea areas of my country during the day from the 25th to the night of the 27th.

Snow fell in some areas of Tibet, Sichuan, and Shanxi yesterday: from 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in eastern Tibet, northwestern Sichuan, and central and northern Shanxi, and local heavy snow in Ganzi, Sichuan; southern Sichuan, southeastern Yunnan There will be light to moderate rain in other places.

A new wave of cold air will affect most of northern my country

From February 26 to March 1, a new wave of cold air will affect most areas in the north. Xinjiang, Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China will experience a 4-8°C drop in temperature, and the local temperature drop will reach more than 10°C. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 4-6 and gusts of magnitude 7-9 in the region, and winds of magnitude 9-11 and gusts of magnitude 13 in Xinjiang Mountain Pass. From the night of the 25th to the daytime of the 26th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in northern Xinjiang, and local heavy snowfalls.

There are strong winds in the eastern and southern sea areas of my country

Affected by the cold air, from the daytime on the 25th to the nighttime on the 27th, the central and southern parts of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, Bashi Channel, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have 6-8 and gusts of 9 Northerly to northeasterly winds, of which the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Strait, the northeastern part of the South China Sea, the central and eastern South China Sea, and some parts of the southwest have winds of magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a sea gale forecast at 06:00 on February 25.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on February 25th to 08:00 on the 26th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, southern Sichuan Plateau, southeastern Gansu, and southern Tibet. Among them, Tacheng, Altay, and Yili in northern Xinjiang There were local heavy snowfalls (10-12 mm) in river valleys and other places; there were light rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Gansu, northeastern and southern Sichuan, and central and western Yunnan. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, central and eastern Jiangnan, and the coast of South China, and 6-8 winds in some areas of northern Xinjiang, and some mountain passes can reach 9 or more. The southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea have winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Grade 10~11 (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 25th to 08:00 on February 26th)

From 08:00 on February 26th to 08:00 on the 27th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, southeastern Gansu, eastern and southern Tibet, and southern Qinghai. Among them, eastern Tibet, etc. There was heavy snow (5-8 mm) on the ground; light to moderate rain occurred in parts of central and western Yunnan, northwestern Sichuan Basin, and southeastern Tibet. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, Shandong Peninsula, Liaodong Peninsula, Zhejiang-Fujian coast, and eastern coastal areas of Guangdong. Some areas in northern Xinjiang have 6-8 winds, and some mountain passes can reach 9 or more. The Taiwan Strait, the southerly sea area to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea have winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Up to level 9, gust 10~11 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 26th to 08:00 on February 27th)

From 08:00 on February 27 to 08:00 on February 28, there were small to moderate cases in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, southern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas, eastern and northern Tibet, central and southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, and western Sichuan Plateau. Snow or sleet. Among them, there are heavy snowfalls in parts of southeastern Tibet and other places; western and southern Sichuan Basin, western and northern Yunnan; and light to moderate rain in parts of northern Guizhou and western Hubei. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, most of the Northeast, and the central and eastern Huanghuai (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 27th to 08:00 on February 28th)

Influence and attention

1. From 26th to March 1st, the cold air will affect most areas in the north, pay attention to the strong wind, cooling weather and its impact;

2. Pay attention to the impact of continuous rain and snow weather on traffic in eastern Tibet, western Sichuan plateau and other places;

3. The impact of strong winds in the southern waters of my country on ship navigation and operating platforms.