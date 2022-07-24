Original title: Ren Jialun showed up to lose weight

Ren Jialun showed up to lose weight. Netizens said don’t learn Luo Yunxi’s mid-cut hairstyle and was said to bring down her appearance

In this age where thinness is considered beauty, women are clamoring to lose weight every day. In the entertainment industry, Yang Yuhuan’s beauty has long been out of fashion. On the contrary, everyone has begun to roll in their bodies one after another, as if they are skinny and skinny. It is the most beautiful. Female stars are still like this. Male stars seem to be introverted one after another. They have broken the rules. Traditional men should not use beauty to define their appearance, but use burly, healthy and sunny to describe them!

Keeping in shape has always been the most important thing for female stars. I recently watched the third season of “Riding the Wind and Waves”. Dozens of sisters gathered together, and the camera was clearly visible, especially the second sister Zhang Xinyi. In order to participate in this show, volume It’s too bad, look at her before, and look at her now, the female star is really cruel to herself.

Pretending to be beautiful men, like Gu Tianle’s version of Yang Guo, with full facial features or well-defined outlines, even if they grow a beard, they feel very masculine. They don’t need special makeup or lipstick, they look so handsome!

Keeping in shape has always been the most important thing for female stars. I recently watched the third season of “Riding the Wind and Waves”. Dozens of sisters gathered together, and the camera was clearly visible, especially the second sister Zhang Xinyi. In order to participate in this show, volume It’s too bad, look at her before, and look at her now, the female star is really cruel to herself.

Gillian is said to have lost more than 20 kilograms when she came to this show, and Zhang Tianai’s thin arms and legs, including Wang Xinling and Wu Jinyan, are so thin as if they are only skin and bones. In contrast, the self-discipline of the sisters is stronger .

Take a look at Luo Yunxi after losing weight, it looks like a good-looking skull, thin, and only a piece of skin is left! Does it look good?It made Luo Yunxi’s face look even narrower. This kind of thinness doesn’t look handsome, but a little malnourished. The most obvious of these is probably Luo Yunxi. I think his best state was during the filming of “Sweet Honey as Ashes as Frost”. The later blackening did not make the audience hate him. Instead, it resonated with his experience and life. The role of the little fish fairy is really the highlight of Luo Yunxi’s acting career! If Ren Jialun and Luo Yunxi are both forced like this, I feel so sorry for them, can the stars not even decide their own figure? If this is the case, I don’t know what the company thinks. It was obviously better before, and it was obviously fatter and looked better. What happened?Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: