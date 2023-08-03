Renowned Cuban-American Artist David Le Batard, Known as Lebo, Dies at 50 After Battle with Unspecified Illness: Brother Mourns Loss

Renowned Cuban-American artist David Le Batard, also known as Lebo, has passed away at the age of 50 after battling an unspecified illness for over a year. The news was revealed by his brother, Dan Le Batard, who described David as his best friend for five decades. Speaking on his popular sports podcast, Dan expressed his grief over his brother’s deteriorating condition. He shared, “When he was diagnosed with the disease, more than a year ago, he hasn’t stopped deteriorating since then.” Although the specific illness was not disclosed, Dan expressed the immense difficulty of witnessing his brother’s health decline.

David Le Batard gained recognition in his early 20s as a street artist, known for his captivating murals and artworks often featuring charming cartoon birds. His notable works include a mural located in Miami Beach, depicting a smiling green monk parakeet perched on a branch above an orange lifeguard station, with a serene blue ocean below and the words “Welcome to Miami Beach” alongside a happy cartoon sun. Completed in 2016, this mural holds the distinction of being the largest ever approved by the City of Miami Beach.

Throughout his career, Lebo collaborated with various well-known brands, showcasing his talent and creativity. His collaborations included Coca-Cola, Vitamin Water, Harley Davidson, Audi, Microsoft, Lulu Lemon, Adidas, American Airlines, Gibson Guitars, Universal Music, Gloria Estefan, Bacardi, and the Miami Heat, as reported by Local 10.

The Miami Heat, the city’s NBA franchise, expressed their sadness over David Le Batard’s passing and extended their deepest condolences to the Le Batard family. In a statement, the team said, “We are saddened by the news of the death of Miami street artist David Le Batard. Our deepest condolences to the Le Batard family as we mourn the loss of him. R.I.P. Lebo.”

Born in New York to Cuban parents, David Le Batard grew up in Miami and studied Art History at Florida International University (FIU), graduating in 1995. His artistic talents and contributions will be remembered and cherished by many.