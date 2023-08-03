Chicago White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Undergoes Successful Tommy John Surgery, Expected Recovery Time 12-14 Months

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday morning. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Hendriks, 34, is expected to have a recovery time of approximately 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 11, retroactive to June 10, due to right elbow inflammation. This season, he had a record of 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA on 5.0 IP, along with three strikeouts and one save in five appearances.

Earlier this year, Hendriks started the season on the disabled list to undergo cancer treatment. On January 8, he publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis and completed treatment on April 3. He joyfully announced on April 20 that he was cancer-free.

The Chicago White Sox will undoubtedly miss Hendriks’ presence as their closer, but they are hopeful for his full recovery and return to the field in the future.

