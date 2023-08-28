Breaking News: Renowned Troubadour Ireno García Passes Away in Havana at Age 68

Havana, Cuba – The music community mourns the loss of troubadour Ireno García, who passed away in Havana on Sunday, August 27, at the age of 68. The Cuban Institute of Music shared this devastating news on its official Facebook page, although the exact cause of death was not disclosed.

According to the reputable source Cubadebate, García was a “victim of a painful disease,” which is often understood as a euphemism used by Cuban media to indicate that the individual succumbed to cancer.

Born on September 24, 1954, in Havana, Ireno García emerged as one of the prominent singer-songwriters of the second generation of the La Nueva Trova Movement, which was established in 1972.

García’s lyrical genius was showcased in numerous compositions, including the beloved song “Andar La Habana,” which served as the theme music for the renowned television program hosted by the late official historian Eusebio Leal, who passed away in 2020.

One of his remarkable accomplishments was co-writing the song “In search of a new flower” alongside Mike Porcel. This exceptional piece became the musical theme for the XI World Festival of Youth and Students held in Havana in 1978.

Tragically, in 1980, during the Mariel exodus, Porcel became a victim of repudiation at the hands of his fellow Nueva Trova colleagues, including the iconic Silvio Rodríguez. In fact, a documentary shedding light on Porcel’s experience was controversially censored in 2020 by the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry.

García’s profound repertoire also includes well-known compositions such as “Querencias,” “Petitions,” “Remoteness,” “Adrift,” “The Wheel of Luck,” “Fable of May,” “The Source,” “Ahora,” “María Fernanda,” “Ballads of the end of March,” and “Song to remember María,” which Silvio Rodríguez performed on a television contest in the 1980s, receiving an award for his rendition.

Throughout his career, García recorded two albums featuring his original compositions and shared stages with esteemed Cuban singer-songwriters such as Silvio Rodríguez, Santiago Feliú, Marta Campos, and Polito Ibañez.

In 1998, García collaborated on the phonogram titled “Ireno García sings Eliseo Diego,” which involved musical adaptations of poems by a prominent member of the Orígenes literary group.

His dedication to the arts extended beyond music, as he engaged in extensive promotional work on poetry and troubadour songs alongside acclaimed Cuban actress Coralita Veloz.

A respected member of the official Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, Ireno García was honored with various accolades, including the Distinction for National Culture, the Alejo Carpentier Medal, and the Commemorative Coin for the 50th Anniversary of the Nueva Trova Movement Foundation.

As per the Cuban Institute of Music, García’s remains will be cremated, with a private ceremony for close family members only.

The world of music has lost a true legend today, and the legacy of Ireno García will forever be cherished in the hearts and souls of fans worldwide.

