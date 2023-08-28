Home » Serbia Dominates Puerto Rico for Second Victory in FIBA World Cup
Serbia Dominates Puerto Rico for Second Victory in FIBA World Cup

Serbia Dominates Puerto Rico for Second Victory in FIBA World Cup

Serbia dominated the first two quarters to secure their second victory of the World Cup and advance to the next round. The match ended with a final score of 89-47 in favor of Serbia. Vanja Marinkovic’s triple in the fourth quarter extended Serbia’s lead to 20 points, while a technical foul by the Puerto Rican bench gave Serbia some breathing room. Despite Puerto Rico’s efforts to close the gap, Serbia maintained their lead throughout the game. Nikola Jovic led Serbia’s offense with 11 points in the first quarter, while Aleksa Avramovic contributed with key baskets in the second quarter. Puerto Rico’s Jordan Howard and Isaiah Pineiro tried to rally their team with three-pointers, but were unable to overcome Serbia’s dominant performance. This victory marks Serbia’s second triumph in the tournament. In other Group B action, South Sudan defeated China 85-69 to secure their first victory in a World Championship.

