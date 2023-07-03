Renowned Novelist Mario Vargas Llosa Hospitalized with Covid-19 for the Second Time

Peruvian-Spanish Novelist Mario Vargas Llosa Hospitalized for Covid-19

Renowned Peruvian-Spanish novelist Mario Vargas Llosa, 87, has been hospitalized for Covid-19 since last Saturday, marking his second admission for this contagious disease, as confirmed by his children in a recent Twitter message. The Nobel Prize for Literature laureate (2010) was diagnosed with the virus and taken to the hospital, although the specific location of the facility has not been disclosed.

In a joint statement issued by his children Álvaro, Gonzalo, and Morgana Vargas Llosa, they stated that their father “has been hospitalized since Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19”. The children also acknowledged the media interest in their father’s health and revealed this information to the public.

Vargas Llosa had recently been in Peru participating in private activities, accompanied by his children and ex-wife, Patricia Llosa. However, the acclaimed writer primarily resides in Madrid, where he spends significant periods of time.

This news comes as a cause of concern for Vargas Llosa’s fans and literary enthusiasts around the world. The writer’s contributions to literature, including novels like “The Feast of the Goat” and “Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter,” have garnered widespread acclaim and critical recognition.

Vargas Llosa’s hospitalization highlights the ongoing threat and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, even on individuals of high stature. The news serves as a reminder to the global community to remain vigilant and continue implementing necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

Further updates on Vargas Llosa’s health condition are eagerly awaited by his admirers, who hope for his swift recovery.