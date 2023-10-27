Renowned Presenter Talina Fernández’s Acapulco Beach House Destroyed by Hurricane Otis

Talina Fernández’s Beach House in Acapulco Destroyed by Hurricane Otis

Four months after Talina Fernández’s tragic death, it has been announced that her beach house in Acapulco was severely destroyed by Hurricane Otis. The hurricane hit the coast of Guerrero during the early hours of October 25, leaving the residents of Acapulco stranded due to power failures.

Numerous homes, hotels, and buildings near the beach were left in ruins. Pato Levy, the host’s son, revealed through the Ventaneando program that he received a message informing him that his mother’s property had “disappeared” due to the high winds. He expressed his dismay over the situation and stated that the majority of the house was no longer present.

Reports indicate that Hurricane Otis brought winds with speeds of up to 260 km/h and gusts reaching 315 km/h, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Mexican Pacific. Talina Fernández’s Acapulco house, which was available for rent on Airbnb for 4,000 pesos per night, fell victim to the destructive power of the hurricane.

Known as QuinTalina on the platform, the house was advertised as a relaxing space for families. It could accommodate up to 12 guests and boasted 7 bedrooms, 10 beds, 7 bathrooms, two pools, and a stunning view of the entire bay.

Pato Levy shared that this residence held a special place in his mother’s heart, and they had decided to rent it out instead of selling it after her passing to allow her audience to experience it. The house was a cherished spot where Talina Fernández would admire the bay and indulge in her passion for painting.

The news of the destruction of Talina Fernández’s beach house has saddened many who were fond of the beloved presenter. It serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that natural disasters can have on people’s lives and properties.

