Famed actor Joaquin Phoenix will be paid $20 million to star in Joker 2 again, Variety reports. That’s a huge jump from the first film in 2019, when Phoenix was paid $4.5 million.

The sequel has not yet started filming, and little is known about the plot of the film. New details surfaced for Joker: Folie à deux in June, suggesting the film is likely to be a musical starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix returning Play the clown. As of June, Gaga was in “early talks” to star in Joker 2, but no deal has yet been reached. However, Warner Bros. and Gaga’s teams are reportedly in “deep” talks. If the deal materializes, Gaga will be playing a new version of Quinn that differs from Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the character.

Joker 2 will once again be written and directed by Todd Phillips, who also directed 2018’s A Star Is Born starring Gaga and Bradley Cooper (who also produced Joker). Born)”. The report has no information on Joker 2’s new musical angle.

Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck/Joker in Joker, and Hilduel Goodnardottir also won the Best Music Oscar for the film. The film also received nominations such as Best Picture and Best Director.

