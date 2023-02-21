Reproduce “The Sheep-herding Star”! Jimmy Lin came back to take photos after the Tesla car accident. The cause of the accident is a mystery. Was he stepping on the wrong brake?

After 16 years, I can still see the after-sales service of “Midsummer Night’s Star” CP! Liu Hana posted a group photo with @梦想家林志颖 and producer Chen Yushan, “Sixteen years later, I finally met Tianqi, and sister Yushan, the great producer of “Sheep Herding Star”, is still very handsome.

Judging from the pictures, Lin Zhiying himself recovered well, which also made netizens feel a lot of emotion. After all, the accident at that time caused Lin Zhiying’s face fracture, humerus comminuted fracture, and slight brain injury.

On July 22, 2021, Jimmy Lin and his son Jenson were involved in a serious car accident on Zhongzheng North Road, Taoyuan City, Taiwan. Their white Tesla lost control, hit a bridge pier and caught fire, and was trapped in the car for a time.

It can be seen from the monitor screen that Lin Zhiying first slowly turned around at the intersection, and then continued to drive all the way forward. Unexpectedly, at the intersection ahead for unknown reasons, he suddenly deviated from the lane and hit the indicator pole. , the situation is quite critical. Fortunately, well-wishers with experience successfully rescued them.

When the media asked him if he had any new views on Tesla, Lin Zhiying responded that he was still driving a black Tesla without any shadows, and if there were shadows, he would have sold them.

Regarding the details of the last car accident, Lin Zhiying kept silent. As a professional racing driver, his attitude towards Tesla has also aroused doubts from the outside world. Judging from the current doubts from some netizens, he may have guessed the brakes wrong. Otherwise, it is impossible that Tesla has not responded positively to this matter.

However, some netizens said that aside from the accident itself, in Lin Zhiying’s environment, there are not many electric cars to choose from, so if you don’t drive a Tesla, then you probably don’t have many choices. What do you think?