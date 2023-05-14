Rescuers flock after the partial collapse of a bridge in New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Emergency crews were searching for possible victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night.

At least two people were rescued after the accident on the bridge in Los Lunas, but there could be other people trapped, according to the local fire chief, John Gabaldon, in statements collected by KOAT-TV.

Traffic on the bridge was cut in both directions, in a town about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

Emergency crews were trying to determine if a sinkhole behind a sidewalk had caused the collapse, KOAT said.

