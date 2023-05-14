Former FBI informant accused of beating his girlfriend in Miami

A Detroit drug trafficker turned informant for federal authorities has been accused of beating his girlfriend in Florida in the middle of an argument because he referred to her by the name of another woman in the middle of the sexual act.

Richard Wershe, Jr., known as “White Boy Rick,” was arrested Tuesday in Miami. He faces assault and robbery charges, The Detroit News reported.

Wershe’s lawyers argue that the woman fabricated the charges against him.

The 53-year-old man has been the focus of several documentaries and even a Hollywood film after he became an FBI informant in Michigan City at age 14. At 17, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Wershe filed a $100 million lawsuit against the City alleging he was a victim of child abuse because of the way police handled his case during the 1980s. In 2017, the man was released from a Michigan prison, but was sent to Florida to serve a sentence that ended in 2020 for a car theft case.

A woman who has not been identified went to the Miami Police Department to report that the convict had assaulted her at his condominium on Bayshore Drive. According to the complainant, she had a relationship with Wershe for four months.

The complainant alleges that she had an altercation with Wershe on May 6 when they were having sex. Supposedly, in the middle of the act, “White Boy Rick” called her by another woman’s name. Her girlfriend got out of bed and the defendant grabbed her arms, causing a bruise on her left bicep.

“The defendant then proceeded to take away her diamond bracelet and the necklace that the defendant had purchased,” the female said according to the criminal complaint.

“The victim then threw a shoe at the defendant, but missed it; The defendant then walked up to the victim and punched her on the side of the left breast area,” added the woman.

The police report indicates that the victim did not alert the Police immediately because he did not want problems with the immigration authorities.

A witness to the events said that she did not see the moment when Wershe took the jewelry from her, but she did see when the defendant hit her across the chest.

While the woman was filing the complaint, Wershe arrived at the police station in search of her car keys.

The man was detained and had to hand over his property, which included a Rolex watch, two gold chains, the keys to a Lamborghini and $10,940 in cash.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related