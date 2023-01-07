MARINE GREENHOUSE

The new series recreates the timeless mesh knit design in shades of brown, beige, white and the primary color of the fabric, exploring and continuing the classic creativity with great brand recognition. These images, shot at the chalk mines (La Carrière de Craie) in France, show a sense of closeness between the outside and the inside through the linkage between the background, the model and the product details. This kind of intimate care is the core spirit of MARINE SERRE.

MARINE SERRE new products of the spiritual realm series will officially land on the brand’s official website www.marineserre.com on January 7, 2023