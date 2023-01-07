Home Entertainment Reshape new life – MARINE SERRE 2023 spring and summer series will be launched soon
Entertainment

Reshape new life – MARINE SERRE 2023 spring and summer series will be launched soon

by admin
Reshape new life – MARINE SERRE 2023 spring and summer series will be launched soon

MARINE GREENHOUSE

The new series recreates the timeless mesh knit design in shades of brown, beige, white and the primary color of the fabric, exploring and continuing the classic creativity with great brand recognition. These images, shot at the chalk mines (La Carrière de Craie) in France, show a sense of closeness between the outside and the inside through the linkage between the background, the model and the product details. This kind of intimate care is the core spirit of MARINE SERRE.

marine greenhouse

MARINE GREENHOUSE

marine greenhouse

MARINE GREENHOUSE

MARINE SERRE new products of the spiritual realm series will officially land on the brand’s official website www.marineserre.com on January 7, 2023

See also  Biennale 2022, the fashion-art axis is strengthened between exhibitions and sponsorships

You may also like

Tao Baibai | New Year’s Eve! Five Constellations...

The “Bay Area Spring Festival Gala” is scheduled...

A store in the Metaverse: it will be...

“Mao Zedong” is also moist?Actor Tang Guoqiang’s appearance...

Writer Hanif Kureishi fears he won’t be able...

Goodbye aquaplaning: the new system with sensors is...

Cantonese Opera Famous Actor Lu Haichao Sudden Death...

The TV series “To a Windy Place”: Ironing...

Mbappe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took a...

“Under the Red Flag” plays Lao She Pu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy