[The Epoch Times, January 07, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) Recently, the official Weibo of Sony China Co., Ltd., a Japanese multinational conglomerate, was banned. The official Weibo of the Jiangsu Communist Youth League of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the reason why Sony Weibo was banned was that it had previously posted a photo of a black dog that was suspected to allude to the CCP martyr Qiu Shaoyun.

The Epoch Times reporter noticed that the Weibo account “Sony China” certified as the “Official Weibo of Sony (China) Co., Ltd.” has been banned. The account page shows, “Due to violation of relevant laws and regulations, the user is currently in a state of silence.”

When netizens questioned why Sony China’s Weibo was banned, the Jiangsu Communist Youth League’s WeChat account pointed out the reason on January 6, saying that the Sony China Weibo account was “suspected to allude to the martyr Qiu Shaoyun and make inappropriate remarks.”

According to a photo of the Jiangsu Communist Youth League of the Communist Party of China, Sony China once posted on Weibo on October 12, 2022, saying, “When the mountain flowers are in full bloom, she will laugh in the bushes.” A photo from Sony China shows a black dog hiding among the red leaves.

On the surface, Sony China’s Weibo news did not involve sensitive information of the CCP. However, many netizens pointed to the time when Sony China released the above news—October 12 was the day Qiu Shaoyun died in the Korean War.

It is not the first time that Sony China has encountered the “glass heart” of the CCP’s 50 cents and angry youth. On the evening of June 30, 2021, Sony China released a warm-up poster, announcing that the new phone will be released at 10 pm on July 7. Some mainland media claimed that this day coincided with the “July 7th Incident” in 1937. Immediately, the CCP’s 50 cents and angry youths condemned it.

The next morning, Sony China issued an apology statement for this matter, saying that due to poor work arrangements, it caused misunderstanding and confusion to the public in the selection of the new product release date. The company sincerely apologizes for this, and has canceled related activities as soon as possible.

At present, mainland netizens have posted screenshots of Japanese TV stations reporting that Sony’s China Weibo has been banned on mainland social media. Some netizens believe that this incident may make the Japanese people even more disgusted with China.

Internet Big V insinuated Qiu Shaoyun as “one-sided barbecue” and was awarded compensation by the court

According to the “Heroes Protection Law” implemented by the CCP authorities in 2018, those who insult, slander or infringe on the names, portraits and reputations of heroes and martyrs in other ways shall be investigated for civil liability or punished by public security management; those who constitute crimes shall be prosecuted criminal responsibility.

As early as 2015, Jiaduobao, a herbal tea company, interacted with Internet celebrity “Yueben” (Sun Jie) on Weibo. Some people pointed out that the two parties insinuated Qiu Shaoyun as “one-sided barbecue”. After the incident, Qiu Shaoyun’s younger brother Qiu Shaohua filed a complaint with the CCP court. The court believed that Sun Jie’s remarks had a negative impact on Qiu Shaoyun, and ordered the two defendants to apologize to Qiu Shaoyun’s relatives and jointly compensate the plaintiff with RMB 1 for mental damage.

On the eve of the above-mentioned incident, the Chinese Communist Party’s military newspaper “Liberation Army Daily” published a full-page article, which mentioned that during the teaching period of many military college teachers, students questioned the history of the Chinese Communist Party and the military history. A teacher was once questioned by students in class: “Don’t you read Weibo? What you just said about Qiu Shaoyun’s deeds violates the common sense of physiology, and it is impossible!”

“People’s Daily” Fabricated Qiu Shaoyun’s Ideological Activities Before His Death

In recent years, some mainland teachers have questioned the text “My Comrade Qiu Shaoyun” in the ninth volume of the Chinese Communist Party’s official primary school Chinese textbook, which is distorted and does not conform to military common sense.

According to the CCP’s official propaganda, on the night of October 11, 1952, Qiu Shaoyun and more than 500 other CCP soldiers lurk in the grass at the front of the US military positions. At around 12 o’clock on the 12th, the U.S. military fired a fire bomb latently at Qiu Shaoyun. The fire spread to Qiu Shaoyun, but Qiu Shaoyun endured severe pain and remained motionless until he died in battle.

On May 18, 1953, the official media of the Communist Party of China “People’s Daily” published a full-page newsletter “The Great Warrior Qiu Shaoyun”. Different from the official description of Qiu Shaoyun in recent years, this article reports the use of imagination to express the emotions in Qiu Shaoyun’s heart.

The article stated that the U.S. military sent out an incendiary bomb, and the raging flames spread to Qiu Shaoyun. “Qiu Shaoyun remembered the account of the chief before departure, and Qiu Shaoyun knew that if he got up, the dozens of comrades in ambush here would be discovered by the enemy.” …”

Netizens questioned this. The article fabricated what Qiu Shaoyun thought. Is this incident true?

