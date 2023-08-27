Retro bathroom: a classic that never goes out of style

Those who are passionate about decoration know that the retro aesthetic has never ceased to be a darling among nostalgic people, especially for those who like to associate vintage elements with a touch of modernity. This aesthetic becomes even more prevalent when introduced to bathrooms. The famous “grandmother’s bathrooms”, with colorful tiles, more organic tableware and timeless metals, have never been so popular, and are ideal for those looking to make the space an authentic extension of the house.

Thinking about this theme, we invited the architect Pietro Terlizzi to help us understand a little more about retro, and how you can incorporate it into your bathroom.

Retro style in the bathroom

Warmth and nostalgia are some of the sensations caused by retro elements. (Pexels/Playback)

But, after all, how can we best define this retro aesthetic? Pietro explains that the visual style references and is inspired by elements and trends from the past, which involves evoking characteristics usually from 20 to 50 years ago, with the aim of creating a nostalgic look. “The retro style evokes a sense of nostalgia and romanticism, recalling decades gone by. Many people are attracted to design elements that refer to simpler and more classic times, which can bring back affective memories or create a slightly more welcoming atmosphere”, explains the architect.

He also says that it is not known for sure when all this appeal for the use of vintage elements and items in bathrooms started, but he knows that many, especially the British, look for items with an older footprint. “I don’t know exactly when the retro movement in bathrooms started, however, it should be noted that this design style is not a Brazilian characteristic. In Europe, for example, there is a strong preference for older objects and furniture, and this concept ended up being replicated in other places, such as in Brazil, calling itself something vintage or the famous “grandmother’s bathroom”, he says.

Elements for your retro bathroom

Mirrors and rounded tubs, rectangular coatings and bathtubs are some of the main characteristic elements of retro aesthetics

For many, the word retro or vintage can refer to an old-fashioned and not at all modern environment, however, this aesthetic is strongly known for offering timelessness in the details and, above all, offering comfort and simplicity. “The use of old bathtubs, globe lamps, wooden countertops with rounded vats are characteristic of the retro style”, explains Pietro.

With a sober and elegant layout, this bathroom has been covered entirely in retro-style blue tiles, blending with the burnt cement that covers the interior of the shower stall. In addition, decoration items were placed at strategic points in the room, bringing even more personality to the environment. Project by Daniela Funari (Mariana Camargo/Disclosure)

Retro but not dated

Project enhances the lighting of the environment through lamps, which can be placed close to the mirror, bringing amplitude to the environment. (Pexels/Playback)

Pietro explains that dosing the elements and combining them with more modern ones is the key to transforming the bathroom, and that the ideal is always to seek harmony. So don’t be afraid to combine different aesthetics.

For this bathroom for a pre-teen girl, the architect played with retro tiles, mixing pink pieces to compose with white ones, creating a playful and fun scenario for the room's covering. Project by Daniela Funari

Do you have an old bathroom at home? “Keep some original objects and include contemporary pieces,. You can, for example, keep the old coatings and insert new dishes or innovate with more modern lighting, which covers the entire bathroom”, he concludes.

With retro tiles, the decor composition of this bathroom takes us back to times gone by, with the rounded window and upper and lower joinery cabinets (under the sink), conveying welcome and serenity. Project by Studio Tan-gram (Estúdio São Paulo/Disclosure)

Now that you know a little more about the retro style, how about giving your bathroom a new look and making it even cozier?

