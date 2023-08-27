He was not stopped by wind, rain or red flags. Verstappen equaled Vettel’s record in a chaotic race

Racing at the Zandvoort circuit is a challenge for every pilot. It is a track whose parameters are reminiscent of the old days of F1. It is narrow, twisty and short, not to mention banked turns.

If a pilot makes a mistake, it can very easily be the end of the race for him. Several competitors were convinced of this during the weekend. Changeable weather and relentless downpour took the mentioned challenges to a completely different level.

Even these unpredictable circumstances, during which driver or team error is much more likely, did not stop Max Verstappen from achieving his ninth victory in the series. The Dutchman equaled the record from 2013 in front of his home fans.

However, the talk after the race is not only about Verstappen, but also about how Red Bull supports or does not support both of its drivers. Fernando Alonso got his Aston Martin on the podium for the first time since Canada. A surprise is the third place of Pierre Gasly in the colors of Alpin, who almost screamed his vocal cords with joy after reaching the finish line.

During the weekend in the Netherlands, we were once again convinced that many unexpected moments happen in F1, which may seem banal at first glance, but in the end can launch the career of one of the potential newcomers.

In this text you will learn:

that Verstappen proves qualities in any weather; with which Red Bull showed whose side they side with; how Gasly got to his first podium with Alpina; that a rookie can get a chance despite an appendix or a fracture.

Verstappen managed a challenging 144 minutes

Verstappen was riding a streak of eight wins before Zandvoort and there was much talk during the summer break about whether he could equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories (also in Red Bull colours). There was no doubt that the circuit would be full, and the 305,000 attendance was proof enough that there is a lot of interest in F1.

Even before the race, there was a lot of talk about the possibility of rain, which came right at the start. However, the fans in the stands also had fun in raincoats with the help of the organizers, who provided a very impressive program. Dancing tribunes, live chains that were also created by track marshals. Some reporters reported that at least this season, it was the loudest grand prix from the fans.

Verstappen already baited his compatriots on Saturday, who were hoping for his victory today. The Red Bull pilot won his 28th pole position, he is tenth in the all-time charts and only one behind Juan Manuel Fangio – the five-time world champion – who is ninth.

On Sunday, it was absolute chaos from the start. Rain now

