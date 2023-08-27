Home » US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Visits China to Mend Strained Relations and Discuss Trade Issues
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Visits China to Mend Strained Relations and Discuss Trade Issues

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has arrived in China for a four-day visit aimed at improving relations between the two countries, which are currently at their lowest point in decades. This marks the fourth visit by a senior US official to China in the past two months, highlighting the increasing tensions between the two powers, especially regarding technology.

Raimondo’s arrival in the Chinese capital was confirmed by the Chinese state newspaper Global Times, stating that she was received by Lin Feng, the head of Trade Affairs with the United States at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. During her visit, Raimondo is expected to hold meetings with senior Chinese government officials and US business leaders to discuss various issues, including US restrictions on technology exports to China, national security concerns, and potential areas of cooperation.

According to the State Department travel statement, Secretary Raimondo looks forward to constructive discussions on issues related to the US-China trade relationship, challenges facing US businesses, and potential areas of cooperation. This visit comes at a critical time for the Chinese economy, which is facing challenges such as stagnant growth, a real estate crisis, and export restrictions on critical minerals.

The tensions between the United States and China pose a risk to the global economy since both countries are the main drivers of economic growth worldwide and are becoming increasingly interconnected. Therefore, the continuous effort to foster communication and avoid open conflicts between the two countries is evident in recent diplomatic trips.

This visit from Raimondo, along with previous trips by US officials Antony Blinken, Janet Yellen, and John Kerry in the last two months, reflects the Biden administration’s strategy to improve understanding with the Chinese government. This is in stark contrast to the tense trade war and economic tariffs between the two nations during the presidency of Donald Trump.

While there was a brief moment of rapprochement during a meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2022 at the G20 summit in Bali, the diplomatic landscape has once again faced challenges. The recent incident involving the shooting down of an alleged Chinese “spy” balloon that fell into Atlantic waters on February 4 further strained bilateral relations.

The efforts to mend relations between China and the United States are crucial not only for the two countries but also for the global economy. The outcome of Raimondo’s visit and future diplomatic initiatives will determine whether the tensions between the two powers can be eased and if cooperation can be fostered in the face of pressing global challenges.

