Since Bottega Veneta deleted Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social platform accounts two years ago when Daniel Lee was in charge, he has not announced his return after the new creative director Matthieu Blazy took office. Now the brand under the Kering Group is quietly returning to the community platform, but not Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, which everyone first thinks of, but Weibo, a well-known Chinese social platform.

Before Bottega Veneta released the 2023 autumn and winter series show, the brand’s official Weibo posted a number of posts and videos to preview, and the number of fans on the account has reached more than 4,000. Bottega Veneta’s decision to return to Weibo means that the head office hopes to gain more popularity and create greater influence in the Chinese market, and Weibo, as an important social platform in China, is an excellent starting point for implementing the strategy.

It is understood that before Daniel Lee announced his departure from the social platform, he had more than 2.5 million Instagram fans and 270,000 Weibo fans. At that time, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault expressed the hope that he would rely on brand ambassadors and fans to help him through social networks. Create topics and publicity sharing, and after Blazy took office, the brand maintains its mysterious and low-key positioning, but readers may wish to look forward to whether it will return one day in the future.