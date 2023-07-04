revealed details of the death of Leandro, the grandson of Robert De Niro

Leandro DeNiro Rodríguezgrandson of Robert De Niro, died at age 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the passing in an Instagram post.

«I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to carry on and spread the love and light that you made me feel so much by becoming your mom,” she wrote. «You were so deeply loved and appreciated And I wish that only love could have saved you.”

Drena DeNiro had Leandro with the artist Carlos Marewho posted black boxes without text on their Instagram accounts.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We are very grateful for everyone’s condolences. we ask that we be given privacy to mourn the loss Leo,” Robert De Niro said in a statement.

Details of the death of Leandro, the grandson of Robert De Niro, were revealed

Until now cause of death unknown of Leandro, the grandson of Robert De Niro. However, data published by the Daily Mail would suggest that He died of an overdose.

According to the English tabloid, Leandro’s body was found in a New York apartment with an approximate value of 950 thousand dollars.

Leandro was prostrate in a chair next to “a white powdery substance on a plate near his body”, which until now, is presumed to be cocaine.

Police told TMZ that Leandro was found by a friend of his that he had been trying to contact him for several days without success. The body also had no trauma.that is, he did not have any kind of external injury.



