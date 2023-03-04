Sunscreen must be used before doing activities to protect the skin from the sun’s UV A UV B rays. But sometimes sunscreen feels heavy and makes the face look dull. This makes me sometimes lack confidence in myself in photos because my face looks so dull. Until finally I met Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++. From the first time I tried it, I immediately fell in love with this sunscreen from Teratu because it is very light and comfortable on the skin. The finish is matte so it doesn’t make your face look greasy and dull.

Hybrid Sunscreen To Protect Skin from Sunlight

Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ This includes a hybrid sunscreen, which is a combination of physical and chemical sunscreens, containing UV filters, namely UVB with SPF 50+ and UV A with PA++++ which help protect the skin from the sun. This sunscreen content also helps brighten and make the face healthier.

Packaging Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++

Packaged in a plastic bottle accompanied by a pump containing 15 gr. How to close it by pressing it and it will lock feels quite safe and won’t spill.

Benefits of Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen

Protects skin from UV A and UV B rays of the sun.

Protects the skin from free radicals and pollution.

Moisturizing skin.

Brightens the skin.

Strengthen skin barrier.

Ingredients : Aqua, Titanium Dioxide, Octocrylene, Cyclopentasiloxane, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycrylene, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Isohexadecane, Triethylhexanoin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Methicone, Cetearyl Methicone, PEG/PPG-20//15 Dimethicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Tris(PPG-3 Benzyl Ether) Citrate, Aluminium Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Alumina, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, BHT, Ferulic Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Sodium Chloride, Cetearyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein/PVP Crosspolymer, Butheth-3, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Benzotriazolyl, Butylphenol Sulfonate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Leontopodium Alpinum (Edelweiss) Extract, Tributyl Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Polyglutamic Acid, Collodial Gold

Hero Ingredients

Titanium Dioxide as physical sunscreen which protects the skin from free radicals and UV rays (UV A and UV B), helps reduce the effects of blue light.

Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxybenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamateas chemical sunscreen which protects the skin from the dangers of UV A and UV B rays from the sun, helps prevent premature aging and helps prevent the risk of skin cancer.

Ferulic Acid & Tocopheryl Acetate, as an antioxidantprotects the skin from free radicals, pollution, cigarette smoke, and sunlight, and strengthens the photo protection function of sunscreen.

Bifida Ferment Lysatehelps maintain skin moisture, helps reduce skin sensitivity, helps balance the microbiome and strengthens the skin barrier.

Color, Fragrance, and Texture Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++

Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ is white in color and has a fragrant yet gentle scent. The texture of this sunscreen is creamy but melts easily like lotion when applied, it’s very easy to spread and absorbs easily. The finish is matte, doesn’t make the face oily, and dull. In my opinion, this sunscreen feels very comfortable, light and soothes the skin.

How to Use Sunscreen

The way to use sunscreen is before doing activities by 1 knuckle for the face and 1 knuckle for the neck and other parts that need it. In order for the skin to be protected to the maximum, we actually have to reapply sunscreen every 2-3 hours.

Regular use of Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ is recommended to avoid the eye area. Sunscreen users are generally also encouraged to do double cleansing when cleaning their faces so that the face is clean and the sunscreen can be lifted perfectly.

Review Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++

For 2 weeks using Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ I feel it is very suitable, and the skin barrier is safe because it seems that pimples rarely appear. Apart from protecting the skin from the sun, this sunscreen also works well to moisturize and soothe the skin.

Matte finish as claimed. What makes me like this sunscreen even more is that after a few hours of use it doesn’t oxidize so it doesn’t make my face look duller.

Does Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ brighten the skin? In my opinion, for the past 2 weeks this sunscreen has been enough to protect my skin so it is not dull and not darker than before and I am quite satisfied.

Minimal residue, safe for makeup. For the past few days I have been wearing light makeup, namely powder and my face feels safe from sunscreen residue. There is no need to be afraid of residue such as dirt/dirt appearing when using Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++.

Price: Rp. 100,000

Contents: 15 gr

Shopee Teratu Beauty Official Shop :

Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscren SPF 50 PA++++

For a size of 15 gr, Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ costs Rp. 100,000. It looks really pricey, but if you look at several other hybrid sunscreens, the prices are not much different. So in my opinion, the price for this hybrid sunscreen from Teratu is actually still reasonable.

Conclusion

+ No whitecasts

+ Fast Diffusion

+ Finish matte, does not make the face dull

+ Feels Light

+ Moisturizing skin

+ Soothing skin

+ Practical and hygienic packaging

– A bit pricey

For those of you who have felt uncomfortable using sunscreen, you should try Teratu Beauty Daily UV Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ because this sunscreen is really comfortable on the skin, light, and feels soothing to the skin.