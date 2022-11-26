Original title: Major MMO restlessness!Start the World of Warcraft Refugee Battle This week, there will be an upsurge in the resurrection of old games

Happy weekend everyone, this is the Nostalgia Weekly. Let’s take a look at what is worth paying attention to this week!

Players occupy the post bar? “Guild Wars 2” is finally open for business officially, and began to snatch refugees from Warcraft’s national server!

Since the news of the suspension of cooperation between Blizzard and NetEase broke out, many Warcraft national server players have become “refugees”. The official “Guild Wars 2” has recently joined the battle.

On November 22, “Guild Wars 2” officially released an announcement announcing that the official community of “Guild Wars 2” was officially launched, and said that new players who register in the official community can get rewards and further complete the designated tasks in the community. Can get more gifts.

At the same time, the official post bar of “Guild Wars 2” was also invaded by players of the national server of Warcraft. Many new players who spoke in the post bar of “Guild Wars 2” said that they came from Warcraft.

It is worth mentioning that the producers of “Guild Wars 2” were veterans of the Blizzard department at the time. In the process of developing “Guild Wars 2”, the team actually inherited many advantages of World of Warcraft, although the game has always been It is controversial, but many of its modes are indeed subversive. As for whether it can carry such a huge number of players, it will take a while to test.

The annual version of “Gu Jian Qi Tan Online Edition” is about to debut, and the new martial art “Hun Lun” will be launched simultaneously!

The 2022 version of “Gu Jian Qi Tan Online Edition” “Zukong Hunlun” will be officially launched on December 15th. After this update, in addition to various activities in the new version, there will also be a new martial art “Hunlun” debut!

It is understood that the new profession that debuted this time uses the combined weapon “Flying Blade”, which can be combined with output specialization or defense specialization to achieve completely different effects. In times of crisis, it can also achieve another form of transformation, gaining Strong vitality and explosive power.

The character modeling and color matching of the new profession are mostly black and white, highlighting the shared characteristics of voicing and turbidity. There are different colors of magic pattern armor for players to choose from!

The flagship version of Jianwang 3 full platform will be launched next year? Guo Weiwei said that the project is officially approved!

Recently, Guo Weiwei, the producer of the “Jian Wang 3” series, announced that the flagship version of JX 3 full platform has been officially approved and promised to launch next year!

It is understood that in order to enhance the realization of the screen and realize the re-resetting of the PC side, the flagship version of the full platform of Jianwang 3 that debuted this time was produced using the new engine[Spiritual Realm]platform.

On the other hand, according to the target date given by Xishanju, the upgraded version of the terminal game performance will be launched in October 2023, and the interoperable version of the mobile game will be launched in 2024.

Have you commented on the DNF “Lunia Wars”, revived and continued the legend?

On November 21, “Lunia Wars”, which has been out of service for 10 years, was launched again in South Korea, and it was given a new name “Lunia Z”. The new game follows the characteristics of the previous game and is still a casual RPG game.

As a classic game with over 30,000 simultaneous online players in Hanbok and a record of 5 million players worldwide, “Lunia Wars” in the later stage was due to the expansion of combat power due to the inheritance system, which made this game lose its characteristics , causing players to leave one after another, and finally officially shut down in 2012.

After this re-launch, the official made more adjustments to the game’s system balance, hoping to guide the game to return to its peak state.

Although the news of the game’s return was considered by many netizens as “fried rice”, players have shown relatively high enthusiasm since the game was launched. However, the game is currently only available in South Korea, so the number of online users is lower than the peak. There is still a big gap in time.

“The Lost Ark” released the “Witcher” linkage trailer, and the characters on the stage are similar to the characters in “The Witcher 3”!

Recently, SmileGate RPG released a teaser video for the collaboration between The Lost Ark and The Witcher. The related linkage content was updated to Hanbok on November 23.

In addition to the previously disclosed protagonist, the witcher Geralt, the characters appearing in this linkage also include Triss Merigold, Yennefer from Van Gerberg, Cilia, Dandelion, etc. The protagonist of The Witcher series.

At the same time, since all the characters in the “Witcher” series have dubbing, and the character modeling is similar to that of the game “The Witcher 3”, it has attracted players’ expectations for this linkage, and the linkage of the two games will also be It unfolds on a newly added island in the sea.

“Master of Rhythm”, which once accumulated more than 100 million registered users, has revived again after one year of discontinuation!

Recently, the official account of “Master of Rhythm” uploaded a new video, indicating that a work called “Master of Rhythm plus” is about to meet with you. After taking it for a year, it actually revived again!

“Master of Rhythm”, which was launched in 2012, can be said to be the veteran mobile game of audio games. It was on the top of the Apple Store’s free list within 3 hours of its release. Later, with Tencent’s huge music library and powerful social portal, Registered users easily exceeded 100 million, and the number of active users of the game reached 20 million at its peak!

After disappearing for a year, the official announced that a small-scale technical file deletion test will be carried out in the near future. However, this test is limited to Android devices. It lasts for 7 days and is limited to 10,000 places. At that time, it will be calculated according to the order of entering the game, and it will not be possible to enter the game after it is full.

“Super Run” is revived again after 5 years, and the first test will start on November 24!

Recently, the national server of “Super Run” issued an announcement, saying that it will open an unlimited number deletion test on November 24. At the same time, this is also the return of the game after 5 years since it was discontinued in 2017.

In 2007, Shanda Games launched the original version of “Super Run”. As a new concept racing online game that mainly focuses on running and integrates climbing, jumping, rolling, swimming, etc., players can Experience multiple ways of playing such as multiplayer team relay, 20-player survival challenge mode, casual game park system, etc.

In the course of 10 years of operation, the game has been ranked first in the popularity of the Korean racing market for 11 consecutive months, and has a record of 150,000 players online at the same time in South Korea, and it was finally discontinued in 2017.

Now the new agent, Chuangtian Huyu, announced that it has obtained the agency rights of the national server in 2021, and announced that “Super Run” will start a dream journey on November 24.

It is understood that the content of this test is mainly about the server load and whether there are any problems with each function. Most of the functions will be released to ensure the normal operation of the game. For effective BUG and feasible optimization suggestions in the game, the official will be in the public test Players are given generous rewards from time to time.

【New nostalgic game】

The remake of “The Legend of Zhao Yun” is online! The plot has been greatly changed, and the similarity with the original version is only 10%!

Recently, Gu Yuntao, the producer of “Zhao Yunzhuan: Remastered Edition”, and Wu Jing, the project manager, said in an interview that in addition to optimizing the game balance, the team has also adjusted the gameplay and focus of the game, emphasizing the reset The plot similarity between the original version and the original version is only about 10%.

In addition to optimizing the combat sense, growth system and weapons, “Zhao Yunzhuan: Reset Edition” has also strengthened the optimization of horse warfare in order to restore the combat experience of the Three Kingdoms period. At the same time, the plot will also be more realistic and in line with history. And interspersed with some unofficial historical figures to enrich the content of the game. The work has been launched on the Steam store page and is expected to be fully launched in April next year.

The third derivative game of “Minecraft” is in development, completely digital and free to play!

Recently, according to industry insider Jez Corden, the third derivative game of “My World” is under development after “My World: Dungeon” and “My World: Legend”, which is different from the first two derivative games. , the third feature is completely digital, and fans around the world can play for free.

After the claim caught the attention of fans, Jez Corden posted that the game might not be ready for an official announcement just yet. And he just knows that it does exist, but he doesn’t know the details of other aspects, and there are no other details to share for the time being.

“Holy Strike” was officially launched on December 6, and the release was inspired by “Smite”!

A few days ago, Hi-Rez’s British subsidiary Red Beard Games issued a statement that the company will release the third-person platform fighting game “Divine Knockout” inspired by “Smite” on December 6.

As a game based on the SMITE universe, “Holy Strike” mainly highlights the player’s favorite god with a cute style of painting, and even in the game, players can customize their favorite god.

The game has multiple arenas and game modes, and supports cross-platform game experience. The content of the game is mainly in the form of a third-person platform jumping fighting game to eliminate the gods operated by other players.

